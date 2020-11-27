The president is wasting our country’s time and money at a time when we have neither to spare. He’s still campaigning as if the campaign isn’t over, done, finished. He lost. He knows he’ll be walking out the door Jan. 20. But instead of doing what’s right for the country at this extremely perilous time, instead of working with Joe Biden to figure out what needs to be done for our nation’s health and economy, Donald Trump dithers away this country’s precious resources while he entertains egotistical fantasies and delusions. People are getting sick, people are dying, businesses are closing, and people are losing their jobs and homes. Children are losing the change of being educated. Yet he thinks only of his own self, his empire. And he’s being supported in these delusions by a corps of spineless Republicans whose love of country is dwarfed by their love of party and career. Our country is truly suffering.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Certify the count
The introduction to the Rise of the Nazis that aired Nov. 17 on PBS New Mexico was a perfect description of the Trump administration. Now he and his cronies are attempting to interfere with the election. Let’s hope election officials with backbone will certify the vote count for Joe Biden and the Electoral College does the same.
Evelyn McClure
Santa Fe
Exit time, GOP
To Republicans everywhere — your loyalty to your party has not gone unnoticed. And many of you remain quite comfortable remaining within your comfort zone. But now is not the time. It’s time for you to put your country first, not your party. Your leader is not deep down Republican in his beliefs and views; in fact, he is and has been loyal to his own self-serving agenda, at the expense of all of us, not just Democratic and independent constituents. The last five years have proven that autocracy is his catnip, not the democratic rule of law.
Here is a call to arms for you to contact your leaders in both the Senate and in Congress to stop this madness. Stop watching Fox News; it is not your friend. Ask your leader(s) of choice to demand that Donald Trump shut up, stand down, stop with the tweets and show him the exit door. Urge your leaders to convince him to concede now and step aside so our country can repair the damage before it’s too late. Otherwise, tyranny wins, and we are all the beneficiaries of an unsettling new day.
Carter R. Vineyard
Santa Fe
Bring back our soul
I come from five generations of Republicans. Mostly conservative, our parents encouraged a curiosity to read and explore the world. It fired our imagination but it did not lead us toward isolationism or superiority. We embraced the opportunity to learn about foreign lands to better understand ourselves and eventually volunteer our part in the global circle, no matter what language they spoke or who they followed. Today the values of this global empathy are misplaced deep within the Republican Party. We are disheartened at the loss of our credibility. It is not this president with his egocentric manner of power who corrupted this party; he gave voice to what was already injured and shot through with hardened ambition to maintain the status quo of white rule and money. Republicans have a chance to rid ourselves of fear and to join the commitment to help bring back the soul of a nation.
Elisabeth Reed
Santa Fe
Impeach him — again
Congress needs to impeach President Donald Trump again. Trump’s effort to get Republican state legislators to ignore election results flagrantly violates his oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The evidence is on the front pages of every newspaper in the country. The article of impeachment practically writes itself. It shouldn’t take more than a few hours to get this done.
We know the Senate can act fast, too. (Confirm a Supreme Court nominee in a week? Sure!) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell probably won’t cooperate, of course, but the attempt will still be worth the effort. Someone needs to say to the Republican senators: “You occupy your offices because you were elected. If you let the president get away with this, elections will mean nothing anymore. You will remain here only as long as you lick the boots of this petulant man-child. Think carefully!”
Grant Franks
Santa Fe
Failure at the top
President Donald Trump has walked away from his responsibility to the country when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. People are dying every day — 2,000 died in one day. More people will die. He should be working with doctors, epidemiologists and first responders who could limit the deaths. Instead he’s working with Rudy Giuliani trying to somehow remain in office after losing the election. Trump and the rest of the Republicans are doing all they can to stand in the way of the work that needs to be done. This is criminal. They are criminals.
The failure to use reasonable care to avoid consequences that threaten or harm the safety of the public and that are the foreseeable outcome of acting in a particular manner. Consider this definition: “Negligent homicide is a criminal charge brought against a person who, through criminal negligence, allows another person to die.” Is there a better way to define their actions? I’d like to hear it.
Terry Rothwell
Santa Fe
