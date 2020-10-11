Although sticklers for purity in Latin may object, President Donald Trump’s encounter with COVID-19 inspires a slight variant on a famous expression — sic(k) semper tyrannis (thus always to tyrants).
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Zip it
Donald Trump doesn’t need a mask. He needs a gag.
Brett Woywood
Albuquerque
Reject decoupling
Ron Darnell, a Public Service Company of New Mexico vice president, wrote in August (“Decoupling will help achieve emissions-free goal,” My View, Aug. 23) in support of his company’s application to the Public Regulation Commission asking for approval of a regulatory scheme called decoupling. It would automatically and unfairly increase the rates for its residential and small business ratepayers. This scheme would insulate its shareholders from any adverse economic consequences due to any economic downturn, while adversely impacting those ratepayers who can least afford it. Under our regulatory system, PNM must justify any rate increase to the PRC, which then would determine whether shareholders should receive a return and the amount of a fair return.
The PRC should reject PNM’s decoupling application and instead should initiate a rate case with PNM to determine whether any fair and appropriate rate adjustments are necessary at this time after careful review of all the facts. That would force PNM to justify that its costs under the decoupling methodology are reasonable and prudent.
George Haddad
Santa Fe
Vote Biden-Harris
Thanks to the Lincoln Project and other Republican leaders for helping us understand why Republicans must support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Voting for Biden-Harris must be a top priority for every Republican who holds certain principles. They believe in fiscal responsibility (look at record deficits under Trump), the protection of life (witness Trump’s caging children and weakening of health care and education), the importance of America’s leadership in the world (see Trump weakening NATO and promoting trade wars and higher tariffs) and ethical and decent leadership (watch one more Trump appointee after another go to jail and his personal aggrandizement efforts). They also understand the responsibility of the president to protect the safety of American citizen (witness Trump’s failure to protect us, his followers, and now even himself from COVID-19) — still waiting for that warm air to get rid of the disease, Donald? Republicans understand the need to be truthful and honest with the American people (no, we don’t need to be protected from the truth.), the right of everyone to vote (Trump’s vote suppression strategies shake the very foundations of democracy.), and fair and equal treatment for all people regardless of race, color, and religion (no, Donald, there aren’t good people on both sides, and white supremacy is really bad.)
We don’t elect presidents to enrich themselves and their family members. We ask them to help make American a free, democratic country that protects its citizens, exercises its global responsibilities, doesn’t kiss up to authoritarians and recognizes that climate change is real and will destroy the planet as we know it for our children and generations to come. We need Joe Biden and Kamala to right the ship. Now, before it’s too late.
Jim Brown
Santa Fe
N.M. values?
GOP Senate candidate Mark Ronchetti doesn’t like partisan politics, he says. Yet, he blames Democrats in Congress for blocking aid to New Mexicans. Democrats, with U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján playing a major role, pushed through the aid that New Mexicans have received so far. Republicans only wanted to bail out big business. Democrats demanded financial assistance to small businesses, the newly unemployed, hospitals and front-line workers. Democrats passed two aid bills that continue needed support, and added grants to local governments so they won’t have to lay off wage earners. Republicans blocked these bills; they want to bail out airlines but not Albuquerque.
Maybe Ronchetti doesn’t think municipal employees are New Mexicans. Maybe he thinks that saying “defund the police” is radical but actually defunding the police is good fiscal policy. Ronchetti’s TV commercials state that Ben Ray has “California values.” Maybe Ronchetti doesn’t know what New Mexico values.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Keep counting
I do not understand why New Mexico did not change the submission date for absentee ballots. Many voters remain under the impression these ballots can be postmarked on the voting date, similar to posting Internal Revenue Service tax forms. Many states did extend receipt date to six to seven days beyond that. Because New Mexico did not have the foresight to do this, I fear many ballots will not be counted.
Jessie Vosti
Ranchos de Taos
