I’m taking a poll. I’m asking, in this poll, “Who really thinks all these political polls are accurate?" The margin will be +/- 5 percent. Or is it +/-3 percent? I forgot. I’m 83 years old and I’ve never gotten a call from a pollster — even at this critical time. Has anyone else? Who gets these calls anyway?

My suspicion is polling has become a real quick, even lazy way to sell product. Given the time and space being devoted to the polls, it sure looks like it. I believe we may be getting sold down the drain. Maybe we should take another poll: “Do you believe you are being sold down the drain?"

Jim Murphy

