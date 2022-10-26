I’m taking a poll. I’m asking, in this poll, “Who really thinks all these political polls are accurate?" The margin will be +/- 5 percent. Or is it +/-3 percent? I forgot. I’m 83 years old and I’ve never gotten a call from a pollster — even at this critical time. Has anyone else? Who gets these calls anyway?
My suspicion is polling has become a real quick, even lazy way to sell product. Given the time and space being devoted to the polls, it sure looks like it. I believe we may be getting sold down the drain. Maybe we should take another poll: “Do you believe you are being sold down the drain?"
Jim Murphy
Santa Fe County
Winning!
Republicans have double-digit leads with Americans on inflation, gas prices, crime and the economy. President Joe Biden has imported over 2 million migrants this year and Americans, even some Democrats, are not happy. Mainstream media is panicking. Less than two weeks till the tsunami.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
No to election deniers
In these unprecedented times, there is one compelling reason not to vote for Mark Ronchetti. Democrats and Republicans alike in New Mexico must say no to any politician who does not disavow the aid and support of election deniers. The state of the economy is an important issue. So is abortion. So is immigration. None of those issues, or any other, is as important as the fate of our democratic republic.
To deny the legitimacy of elections, when there is no credible evidence of serious fraud, is to choose authoritarianism. Ronchetti has made his choice: Democracy is an encumbrance. His will to power must not prevail. The rule of law and representative democracy are at stake in 2022. We must defend them with our best weapon, the vote.
William Walker
Santa Fe
An effect of abuse
Recently I attended a Women of Resilience Conference via Zoom. One of the presentations was on "The Effects of Abuse," focusing on slavery and referencing the book Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl. The presenter, Dr. Randall J. Bork, listed 10 of the effects of abuse. No. 1 was "forced reproduction," inflicted on women and men of slavery in the United States. Sound familiar? The past is prologue.
Susan Walters
Santa Fe
Don't burn forests
Anyone who disagrees with the Forest Service's cut and burn plans is called misinformed. The letter writer of ("Avoid fire misinformation," Sept. 17) is worried "about compromising the the timely workings of the Forest Service in implementing essential and reformed wildfire management activities." The wildfire specialists he champions are the ones who burned thousands of acres in New Mexico with their wildfire expertise. Please save us from the next catastrophic prescribed burn planned for our mountains. Call your sonambulent elected officials and rouse them into action before the firebirds come home to roost in their back yards. There must be an Environmental Impact Study before any more of our forests are lost to prescribed burns. Go to Once Forest.org and Santa Fe Forest coalition org.
Fred King
Santa Fe
No to Herrell
Remember when U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell got elected two years ago and flew off to Washington, D.C., at the beginning of January? She barely had time to change her clothes before hurrying off to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to join the phony elector members and her compatriots to vote against the approval of the electoral votes list.
Ever since she's been the "nattering nabob of negativism" on most everything. We need positivism and progressive representatives representing us in Washington, D.C. Don't vote for her.
C.D. Jones
Santa Fe
Shaming your mother
To the older gentleman with the Southern accent racing through the PERA parking lot Tuesday afternoon: How do you think your momma would feel if she knew you cursed and made a rude gesture at the elderly white-haired lady trying to cross to her car? I think she would be spinning in her grave. Tsk, tsk.