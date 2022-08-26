Nice to hear from City Councilors ("City of Santa Fe supports protecting the Caja," Aug. 21, My View) of their recent resolution seeking “greater protection” for the Caja del Rio area atop La Bajada because of its “historical and cultural significance.” Assuming councilors intend such resolutions to be taken more seriously by this community than one’s easily avoided New Year’s resolutions, now is the time for councilors to act on Resolution 2015-92. This directs city officials to carry out the public participation process to develop and adopt specific density and other development standards to protect the “iconic and irreplaceable” scenic and historic character of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor (from Cordova Road to Interstate 25) for the community — an “implementing policy” stated in the city’s 1999 General Plan 23 years ago.

The City Council’s continuing failure to implement this policy while developers seek approval of rezoning requests within this corridor puts the cart before the horse and damages its credibility.

Alaina Speraw

