Nice to hear from City Councilors ("City of Santa Fe supports protecting the Caja," Aug. 21, My View) of their recent resolution seeking “greater protection” for the Caja del Rio area atop La Bajada because of its “historical and cultural significance.” Assuming councilors intend such resolutions to be taken more seriously by this community than one’s easily avoided New Year’s resolutions, now is the time for councilors to act on Resolution 2015-92. This directs city officials to carry out the public participation process to develop and adopt specific density and other development standards to protect the “iconic and irreplaceable” scenic and historic character of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor (from Cordova Road to Interstate 25) for the community — an “implementing policy” stated in the city’s 1999 General Plan 23 years ago.
The City Council’s continuing failure to implement this policy while developers seek approval of rezoning requests within this corridor puts the cart before the horse and damages its credibility.
Alaina Speraw
Santa Fe
Curbing overpopulation
I loved Sallie Bingham's recent letter about crowds and traffic and apartment blocks springing up like mushrooms ("Overselling Santa Fe has brought too much growth," Letters to the Editor, July 27). These are my sentiments exactly. The real problem and what no one is talking about is overpopulation.
And the amount of violence which continues and expands corresponds exactly to the study a few years ago of rats in a cage. As the population of rats increased the violence increased. And this is what we are seeing now among humans, especially in our country, where the problem is all too common. The problem of overpopulation is real and any thought of possible solutions is not evident.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
A right, not a privilege
In the article, ("Giffords and Lujan Grisham call for gun control action," Aug. 22) Santa Fe County Democratic Party Chairwoman Bernadette Vaduro said, "If you need a license to drive a car, in my opinion, you should have a license on how to use a gun." Too bad she fails to know the difference between a right and a privilege. One needs no license for rights, such as the right to free speech. Driving a car is a privilege granted by the state, which can require a license. She proposes another way for the government trying to infringe on the people's rights. Perhaps, she needs a license for her right to free speech. Either she failed high school civics or wants to limit the people's rights in a way that will do nothing to deter crime.
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
National leadership
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham committed to creating nation-leading rules to cut methane three years ago, she based her decision on the need to protect New Mexicans from the impacts of oil and gas pollution on public health, climate, and the economy. The ink on the final rules is barely dry and already the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico is suing. The idea that the oil and gas industry is putting its profits above our health should come as no surprise, but the stakes are higher than ever as development accelerates in New Mexico. Rather than forcing the state to waste taxpayer dollars defending itself against a frivolous lawsuit, the industry should meet its responsibility to clean up after itself and be accountable for the ozone and toxic pollution that threaten all of us, but especially overburdened communities near well sites.
And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should follow New Mexico’s lead and strengthen its methane protection standards to require all oil and gas operators to find and fix leaks and stop routine venting and flaring. This way New Mexicans are protected here by our governor’s strong leadership and are protected from Texas pollution where regulators leave residents of our neighboring state exposed.