Deceitful overbilling in Medicare Advantage has been estimated to range from $12 billion to $25 billion in 2020. This amount exceeds the entire budget of NASA. The scam is enabled by insurance companies cooking the books to make the patients look sicker than they are, then denying care as often as possible. All of this is documentented in a New York Times article (tinyurl.com/3cw83wsb). This is important news.
John Urbanowski
Santa Fe
Watch your words
Is this really the week to use this headline online — “Ronchetti continues to hammer Lujan Grisham,” posted Oct. 31. In addition to being tasteless, this headline is actually dangerous at a moment when hammers are now considered acceptable GOP weapons against Democrats.
Please consider carefully the language you might be using that amplifies messages of hate and rhetoric of violence.
Katie Stone
Albuquerque
Get a credit
Regarding the Comcast outage last week, I encourage all customers who were inconvenienced and mislead by Comcast to contact Comcast and ask for a billing credit. I was offered $30; I negotiated for $60. We have 3 cable boxes that were unusable for 4 days. Don't let Comcast get away with their clumsy customer service when there are problems. I did appreciate the billing credit.
Michael Grissom
Santa Fe
Beyond Las Campanas
Problems with Xfinity internet and phone service is not limited to Las Campanas ("Xfinity disruptions strike Las Campanas," Nov. 1). The same outages and systems being down have been occurring in the Rancho Veijo area for months. As with the people in Las Campanas, I depend on reliable internet for remote work and it is extremely frustrating when the internet goes down in the middle of an important event. When one can finally call Xfinity, the system is working again, and they always maintain there is no problem reported in the area. Of course not, since it is working again. It is apparent that there is a problem with the infrastructure at Comcast, whether at the local hubs in neighborhoods or central locations for the company. Comcast should be doing a thorough analysis to upgrade the system and ensure it works. Unfortunately, there are really no workable alternatives for those of us working remotely and dependent on Xfinity.
Steven Berkshire
Santa Fe
Bad takes
Having read many weeks worth of what I see as Daniel J. Chacón’s heavily biased “reporting” on New Mexico’s gubernatorial contest, I have to ask why the New Mexican, which endorsed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for reelection, continues to print, at best, opinion pieces as reporting that so full throatily amplify the Ronchetti campaign’s worst messaging?
I’m truly astounded and at a loss to understand this.