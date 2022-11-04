Deceitful overbilling in Medicare Advantage has been estimated to range from $12 billion to $25 billion in 2020. This amount exceeds the entire budget of NASA. The scam is enabled by insurance companies cooking the books to make the patients look sicker than they are, then denying care as often as possible. All of this is documentented in a New York Times article (tinyurl.com/3cw83wsb). This is important news.

John Urbanowski

Santa Fe

