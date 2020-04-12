Our governor has done a wonderful job of acting quickly to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In the newspaper, however, I read she is dismayed to see images of hundreds of cars at big box stores and people standing crowded lines. (“State surpasses 300 COVID-19 cases,” April 1).
Now more limits at stores have been implemented. I suggest that she require stores like Walmart, Target, etc. that do sell groceries, considered essential, to cordon off the rest of their stores that contain nonessentials so people who are just there to browse and shop would be discouraged from doing so.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
A little good news
In these uncertain days it would be a service to us all to have one good or uplifting story every day on the front page of our daily paper. The bad news is never far away, but you could help by giving us a smile to get us through the day. Please consider this action.
Carolyn Reichow
Santa Fe
Go small
Given the major event cancellations of the coming summer, there may be an opportunity for the city to consider a series of much smaller events limited to New Mexico residents. Erect, say, 40 booths around the Plaza and invite various civic organizations to sponsor arts and crafts weekends. The last few years have had a series of "excluded" exhibits under private sponsorship in parallel to Indian Market, and these various communities could be invited by the city into our Plaza space to share with residents and neighbors. Plus, this would give us a chance to actually visit and view all of the booths/artists while enjoying our public space.
The cost to the city would be minimal, and the events and access to them could be configured to meet then-current guidelines.
Brian Clarke
Santa Fe
Overreaction? No
I feel for the authors of two recent letters to the editor, (“Overreaction” and “Stop panicking,” April 1) — both saying we are overreacting to the COVID-19 virus.
Their letters were published the day after the dear leader abruptly changed course to the “virus may kill 240,000 Americans.” Pity the day-late authors of the letters. It can’t be easy when your cult leader is erratic. Hard to keep up.
John Cook
Santa Fe
The best
The late Charmay Allred was the quintessential, indefatigable, unquenchable, omnipresent, amazing Santa Fe volunteer. Extraordinary.
Saul Cohen
Santa Fe
Home delivery — now
Where is our press and critical analysis as our governor declares liquor stores as nonessential businesses with no notice. No other state has made such a determination, other than Pennsylvania, which exempted its own government stores with online sales.
Our small businesses need a home alcohol delivery exemption now, before closures and staff unemployment become permanent.
Tom Ciccateri
Albuquerque
Predictable
In response to “Another contagion” by Richard Singer (Letters to the Editor, April 8): Trump hatred is not a virus. It’s a predictable response to his performance and behavior.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
No rush to cancel
I was ever so annoyed to read a letter to the editor this morning from a Canadian opera fan (“Cancel now,” April 9) that chided the Santa Fe Opera to “do the right thing” and cancel the upcoming season.
I absolutely trust this fine organization to do the right thing and not jump to a decision out of social pressure. I pray the opera is able to salvage at least part of the season and will wait to make an informed decision.
Amy Spencer Summa
Santa Fe
No longer grand
In light of the New Mexico Republican Party’s opposition to mail-in voting, as well as the Wisconsin primary debacle, the president’s recent statements and other similar Republican efforts, the party should proudly proclaim itself not as the GOP, but as the VSP — Voter Suppression Party.
Michael Golden
Santa Fe
Lack of coherence
President Donald Trump has proclaimed that he is a "wartime president." Indeed, our country finds itself engulfed in an epic battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The president's lack of a coherent policy, inattention to facts, dismissal of the initial threats posed by the virus and general incompetence have endangered the lives of millions of our fellow citizens.
George Ginsberg
Santa Fe
Support the news
During this time of hardship for many small companies and individuals, the Santa Fe New Mexican has stepped up to help in so many ways. Among other efforts, they are running a free listing of restaurants that are filling takeout, curbside and delivery orders. The New Mexican is a wonderful neighbor, supporting many nonprofits. I am very proud of our local newspaper.
My husband and I have spent some time in Arizona and have read their statewide newspaper. It cannot hold a candle to our local paper.
At a time like this, when there is such a strong need for accurate information, it is critical that the press remain strong. The New Mexican, like all small and larger newspapers, depends on circulation and advertising revenue. With so many businesses closed, the paper is facing severe financial pressure. We can help. Either donate a subscription, paper or digital, to someone you know, or ask someone at the paper to do it for you. There are people in our community who need to have our local paper but cannot afford it. Please call 505-986-3010 or visit santafenewmexican.com/subscribe.
Let’s return the support this terrific local paper gives to our community.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Great shopping
I just returned from a great experience at Trader Joe's. Shopping has become such an effort during these hard times, but the help at T.J.'s could not be better. I am 84 years old and slightly handicapped. The amount of attention I received from every one of the staff was outstanding. T.J. has made it so much easier for me to get around and find any help I could possibly need. I am impressed.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
Stay safe
As I was walking up my driveway today anticipating reading the paper over breakfast, I realized what a service the person who delivers our paper and the folks that make the paper happen are doing in this difficult time.
Please, all of you, stay safe!
Bob Gaines
Santa Fe
Ways to give
Paul F. Abrams’ letter ("Sharing our humanity," March 31) about giving money to those asking at intersections seems spot on — except I have been reluctant to give directly to those I often do because I don’t want the personal contact.
My sister and I figured out that using old billing envelopes would protect the giver and not make the recipient scrabble for coins or bills. So I intend to keep several used envelopes with my small bills and coins in the car. Many people just don’t fit in the system. Giving to The Food Depot and those on the street are not mutually exclusive.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
All-out war needed
Re: ("Lessons from WWII," Letters to the Editor, Richard B. Frank, March 31)
We are at war with a lethal, invisible enemy, and the crisis is as momentous as when we entered WWII or more so. If I were president, I would attack with the full power of our armed forces — the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and all the specialists like the Special Forces and the SEALs. Everyone needing testing would be tested, and hospitals would have all the equipment they needed right now for their protection and the needs of their patients. Why is President Donald Trump doing this piecemeal? Fight this virus with all we've got at our disposal — with the Peace Corps and Volunteers for America, while our scientists develop a vaccine and keep us informed on testing data while the rest of us — all of us — stay home.
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Open it up
Why is Mayor Alan Webber so determined to keep the public out of the process of selecting a developer for the midtown campus? Why isn’t he using more of the process that successfully developed the Santa Fe Railyard, an area that draws people of all ages to its markets, stores, open spaces, and play areas for children? Why narrow the selection process to three developers and then choose one with no input from the public? Why aren’t residents of Santa Fe being allowed to participate in the selection process? When there is secrecy, there is the possibility for corruption and the imposition of a development project not in accord with the views of residents who have suggested the midtown project include the arts, education, recreational spaces, and affordable housing for minimum-wage workers who can’t afford to rent in Santa Fe. Mr. Mayor, please open up the development process. The public has the right as well as the need to participate.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
