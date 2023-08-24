Global warming caused by the extreme acceleration of the greenhouse effect has the potential of radically transforming our planet, possibly making it virtually uninhabitable, but certainly wreaking havoc and causing misery and death for a significant portion of the human population. Additional carbon, which could add significantly to the CO2 in the atmosphere, is in the billions of tons of dead vegetation, lying on the ground in the forests and grasslands all over the planet.

And right now, in Australia, Spain, Canada, Hawaii and elsewhere, wildfires are converting that into atmospheric CO2. Do we really want to plan on liberating more carbon in this accelerated fashion by intentionally burning our forests? Isn’t this enough reason for a complete ban on the plans of the U.S. Forest Service for prescribed burns and their recently admitted practice of deliberately enlarging naturally ignited wildfires by dropping incendiary devices from drones and helicopters while managing wildfires?

David Birnbaum

Recommended for you