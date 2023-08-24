Global warming caused by the extreme acceleration of the greenhouse effect has the potential of radically transforming our planet, possibly making it virtually uninhabitable, but certainly wreaking havoc and causing misery and death for a significant portion of the human population. Additional carbon, which could add significantly to the CO2 in the atmosphere, is in the billions of tons of dead vegetation, lying on the ground in the forests and grasslands all over the planet.
And right now, in Australia, Spain, Canada, Hawaii and elsewhere, wildfires are converting that into atmospheric CO2. Do we really want to plan on liberating more carbon in this accelerated fashion by intentionally burning our forests? Isn’t this enough reason for a complete ban on the plans of the U.S. Forest Service for prescribed burns and their recently admitted practice of deliberately enlarging naturally ignited wildfires by dropping incendiary devices from drones and helicopters while managing wildfires?
David Birnbaum
Santa Fe
Closer to anarchy
In a previous letter to the editor ("Is our society slipping into anarchy," Nov. 29, 2021), I said the shoplifting at major stores going unaddressed by their corporate owners was "a slippery slope leading to anarchy." We see these thieves now emboldened, targeting our homes and gardens.
The corporations make millions and yet cannot seem to hire security guards to guard the shoppers. I lay the blame for these burglaries, home invasions, porch pirating on the same corporations that refuse to deal with their unabated shoplifting. At some point their insurance companies will stop paying, then maybe we will get some security while we shop with them.
Christina Miller
Santa Fe
Inconsistent values
Local resident John Eastman is using a Christian crowdfunding site to raise money to support his legal defense for the trouble he got himself into by plotting to undo the 2020 election results. I'm not a Christian myself, but I doubt his illegal and dishonest actions are consistent with Christian values. I hope no Santa Fe residents will give him money.