On April 6, U.S. Forest Service managers authorized lighting a “controlled burn” in the Las Dispensas/Hermit’s Peak area at the top of Gallinas Canyon, home to 100-plus residents and the watershed area for the city of Las Vegas, N.M. I understand the necessity of controlled burns in helping mitigate forest fire catastrophes. But despite brutally dry conditions, low humidity and wind advisory/red flag warnings issued the entire week and worse conditions predicted for the coming week, it still was determined to initiate the burn. Soon after the fire was lit, winds swirled and hot embers jumped the fire line and started an uncontained wildfire now threatening several mountain communities — with a potential catastrophic impact on the water supply to Las Vegas.
Given the conditions, none of the residents in Gallinas Canyon and the surrounding areas can believe that a controlled burn was authorized. We are now all readying for evacuation, as are the communities of Las Dispensas, Penderies and San Ignacio. Another wildfire burning in Southern New Mexico started as a controlled burn. My question to Forest Service officials is this: What kind of guidelines would ever make you think it was OK to start a controlled burn under such conditions during the windiest time of year? Tell us how you evaluate the risk of people losing their homes, livestock and potentially ruining a watershed area that serves as the only source of water to the city of Las Vegas.
Charlie Paynter
Montezuma
Explain, please
Not interested in personal attacks or specific blaming, but it would be of great interest to know the actual real and true specifics of how a controlled burn is initiated. What criteria are involved? What background and experience in the natural and scientific world are involved? Many questions can lead to a process that is multifaceted, in touch with all aspects of such an important decision, not a bureaucratic tangle or a simple bungle resulting in a shrug. We deserve clarity on this subject.
Thor Sigstedt
Santa Fe
Beware of thieves
People in Santa Fe need to know that an organized crime group is stealing exhaust systems off cars throughout the city. Catalytic converters on cars and trucks contain unusual metals that can be sold for money to scrap dealers willing to buy from criminals.
Car repair shops, car dealers and private parties across Santa Fe have had exhaust systems removed by these criminals. They come with battery-powered reciprocating saws, quickly cut the exhaust pipes and leave. I caught a group of young men cutting the exhaust off my van. They fled in an older brown Chevy Tahoe with no muffler. They did just under $8,000 damage to my van. While we wait for law enforcement to catch the thieves and their metal buyers, everyone needs to keep a close eye on your vehicles. Let’s work together to catch these thieves.
Tom Ribe
Santa Fe
Nation of laws
Sometimes I’m sorry we’re a nation of laws (“Man accused of raping 6 children, giving them STDs,” April 10). If we were some rogue country, we could just air-drop this miscreant into some jungle. But we’re not. We’re a nation of laws. Which doesn’t stop me from being resentful that some of my tax dollars go to feeding this guy three meals a day. That’s assuming he stays in jail — this is New Mexico after all. So we’re a nation of laws, but apparently not of common sense.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Low-priority education
As a former teacher, I am utterly dismayed by the news (“SFPS nixes plans for extended school year,” April 9) that Santa Fe Public Schools parents and teachers are turning down supplemental school days, a prepaid state offering. Find another way to “move the academic needle?” There is no better way to get New Mexico off the low-performing list of states than beefing up curriculum, spending more time on educational tasks and enriching educational experiences for children. How sad that education in this state doesn’t reach the level of a priority. That alone explains our low standing now and forecasts a dim future for the children of this state.
Irene Thomas
Santa Fe
Stop at red
Fellow Santa Feans: Red means stop. Please stop running red lights and be a kind human.
Nancy Roybal
Santa Fe
