Alex Jones, the horrific conspiracy theorist and host of Infowars, was ordered to pay $965 million dollars to the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. His vile lies, in which he claimed the children and families were actors and that Sandy Hook was a hoax, are unforgivable. Families were taunted and threatened by his followers for years. Lying has become a way of life for many politicians these days. Disinformation on the internet is staggering. A former president is a masterful liar, and his followers who fear losing their jobs follow along. Jones represents the alternate reality in which our country is drowning.

Ignoring these lies and hoping we will all come out OK in the end is not enough. Our democracy is at stake, and we must all speak out or find ourselves living in a country that we soon will not recognize as the United States of America. Thinking that this craziness will all go away one day is not a strategy. That way of wishful thinking helped the Nazi Party to take power. I don't pretend to know the answers, but I do know, more than ever, we have to vote. We have to let our voices be heard. Don't let lying politicians and conspiracy theorists destroy the decency of our country.

Diane Johnston

