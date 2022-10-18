Alex Jones, the horrific conspiracy theorist and host of Infowars, was ordered to pay $965 million dollars to the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. His vile lies, in which he claimed the children and families were actors and that Sandy Hook was a hoax, are unforgivable. Families were taunted and threatened by his followers for years. Lying has become a way of life for many politicians these days. Disinformation on the internet is staggering. A former president is a masterful liar, and his followers who fear losing their jobs follow along. Jones represents the alternate reality in which our country is drowning.
Ignoring these lies and hoping we will all come out OK in the end is not enough. Our democracy is at stake, and we must all speak out or find ourselves living in a country that we soon will not recognize as the United States of America. Thinking that this craziness will all go away one day is not a strategy. That way of wishful thinking helped the Nazi Party to take power. I don't pretend to know the answers, but I do know, more than ever, we have to vote. We have to let our voices be heard. Don't let lying politicians and conspiracy theorists destroy the decency of our country.
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
Continuing care
Much has been written about the recent divide in oncology care in our community. My former colleagues at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, a practice I helped found, made the decision to terminate their management services contract with Christus St. Vincent Oncology program without my input. My decision to leave the Cancer Care Associates and join Christus was an obvious one.
With over 30 years dedicated to oncology care in this community, it has been a top priority of mine to serve patients with expertise, compassion and respect, regardless of their ability to pay. As the community’s only full-service cancer center, Christus St. Vincent has the vision and the resources to imagine more services we can bring to our community while continuing to provide comprehensive services to patients suffering with a cancer diagnosis. I am excited to join Christus St. Vincent, help build a center of excellence and continue serving our community.
Dr. Tim Lopez
Santa Fe
Profiteering?
On Oct. 13, we got gas at a station by Buffalo Thunder, Native-owned and operated. We paid $3.34 per gallon. We had by-passed a station on Cerrillos at $3.79. Quite a savings. Taxes do not account for this huge difference in price. Federal taxes are uniform throughout the 50 states at 18.4 cents per gallon. New Mexico's state and local taxes are about 18 cents per gallon. Profiteering is the answer, you bet!