Can we please stop whining about the price of gasoline? Gas is probably still cheaper today, on an inflation-adjusted basis, than it has ever been.
My first car, a 1941 Chevy sedan, cost me $100 plus my old Schwinn bicycle as a trade-in. It got about 8 miles to the gallon, on leaded regular that cost about 29 cents a gallon. A good executive salary in those days was $10,000 a year, and my dad, a plumber, made about $5,000 in his best year. Nowadays we get around 25 mpg in a car that costs what one would have paid for a nice house in 1955. A family income in 2021 can range from $60,000 to $100,000 or more.
At even $5 a gallon, gasoline is no more costly today than it ever has been. Consider, too, that Europeans pay well over $10 a gallon, and have been paying that much for years. So suck it up. Pay $4 a gallon and be grateful.
James Jackson
Santa Fe
'La guerra'
I wasn't there in 1941 amid Hitler's Germany. But I am here today, living through the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin and his military are shooting civilians in cold blood. What more is there to say about what I am feeling, what my friends are feeling, what my neighbor is feeling, what my postman is feeling? What horrifies me is how many people are not interested. They don't turn on radio, the television or news on the computer. Is it their fears of not being able to cope? Instead, they push the horror out of their minds and get on with painting the next Mona Lisa (I live in an art community).
My advice to everyone: Next, it will be us, so get involved. Whether through volunteer work, raising money to send to Ukraine, or sending clothes, food, essentials — get involved. How can anyone watch what is happening without doing something to help these people?
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Community asset
Phill Casaus’ recent nice column aimed to reintroduce readers to the Santa Fe Council on International Relations and introduce the new executive director, Linda Ellis ("Council brings the world home; it's closer than you think," March 6). It concentrated upon the council’s public lectures.
However, there are two other council efforts that are less visible but of similar importance. One is the International Visitor Program, which, in conjunction with the State Department, brings foreign leaders, both young and experienced, to Santa Fe. In 2019, the council hosted 450 guests. The other is the High School and College Education Program, with high school fellowships, policy simulation events for high school students, and internships. It has been extremely impressive to hear the reports of students who have participated in the programs. The community should learn more about the student education activities and provide more support. The program is helping to produce future leaders with a better understanding of policy and the world.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
Rein in growth
The traditional village of Agua Fría has become a developer's paradise. Ever since the city annexed that part of the county, big building has become a feature. Mayor Alan Webber has done nothing to slow the growth and is siding with developers. We are facing a megadrought; how does all this make sense?
Helga Ancona
Santa Fe
Commissioners?
As I watch and even participate in the discussion of the South Meadows development, I can’t help but be disappointed in our Santa Fe County commissioners sitting on the sidelines. They must see the divisions they have created in our community. My understanding is that before any open space trade or sale takes place that public hearings needed to be held. But it looks as though closed-door dealings were held instead.
Commissioners, please take a step back and explain your decision for keeping the public outside the closed door. Maybe it’s time to tear up the contract, start over and do it right this time. Bring back the public trust, not create division.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
