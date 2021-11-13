In New Mexico, our resources are considered our most valuable asset. Although once rich with an abundance of water, we are quickly losing one of our greatest resources by assuming our water is safe, secure and protected. Our state is developing a 50-year water plan to combat drought, and yet when a project like Cow Creek Ranch submits proposals for a development that impacts our resources, water seems to be the very last area for concern.
The Cow Creek Ranch development is a major issue for many reasons. The water that flows through Cow Creek is shared by many downstream. Wildlife and our communities depend on it for agricultural, grazing, irrigation and farming, and it has been a resource to our traditional communities for generations. The argument that the property owner should be able to make choices about his own property goes out the window when it directly affects everyone downstream. A project of this magnitude, even scaled down, is threatening our ecosystems and the way of life for our acequias and traditional communities. Our culture and languages will again be put to the test as careless outsiders who don’t respect our values will continue to place stress on our fragile ecosystems. We need to find a balance between development and responsible growth that will preserve our ecosystems, celebrate our culture and allow our traditional communities to thrive.
Ralph Vigil
chairman
New Mexico Acequia Association
Pecos
How to fund
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill might seem too vast for an exercise in allocating scarce resources. And yet, there is a simple formula for dispensing those funds: Omit from receiving infrastructure dollars the 200 Republican and six Democratic districts whose representatives voted against the bill. Apparently, those representatives voted in response to the desires of their constituents, so why waste money by sending it where it is not wanted? And if any of the 206 opponents of the measure cry foul play, let them receive a ton of sand to pound.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
No pets allowed
So much has been written about the overwhelmed animal shelters and the lack of adoptions. I believe the reason for all these abandoned, surrendered and unadopted animals is that landlords and property management companies are not allowing any pets. There used to be a weight limit or breed type consideration, but in many places, no animals are being allowed at all. Period. One ad specifically stated, “No exceptions, don’t even ask!”
I asked my property manager if I could adopt a spayed, declawed cat with a letter from my physician stating it would be an emotional support animal. The reply was I can pay a $500 deposit, but they reserve the right to refuse any animal, emotional support or not. The only animal unconditionally accepted would be a trained service dog. During this lengthy pandemic, people have suffered isolation and depression. They need an animal for companionship, especially our senior citizens. Can’t we please change laws or rules regarding pet ownership? The poor animals are in distress and depressed, not able to understand why no one wants them anymore. How sad for all involved.
Deborah Gruenwald
Santa Fe
City upgrades
I am writing to express my delight that road maintenance is being done on Don Diego Avenue, but I am wondering if the repaving will be done on other streets in the South Capitol neighborhood in much worse condition. Might additional work be done on Don Cubero, Buena Vista, Sena or Anita? And the list is longer than just the roads mentioned. I also read that the city tennis courts are to be repaired by the spring, but will other rehabilitation be done in the city parks? Railyard Park is quite wonderful, except that the wooden benches have deteriorated to the point they cannot be used without getting splinters.
Finally, another letter to the editor (“It’s back — speak up on height ordinance,” Nov. 7) spoke of Councilors Roman Abeyta and Signe Lindell’s reintroduced of an ordinance that would allow developers to construct multistoried buildings on the south side of town. What is the rationale behind the ordinance? I’d like to think the next few years will bring better maintenance of our roads, weed eradication, park improvements and more affordable housing in Santa Fe.
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
Plenty of plastic
Regarding plastic pollution said to be created by the pandemic. It has been stated there are 26,000 tons of plastic in the ocean. After driving to Albuquerque on Wednesday, I would estimate there are another four to five tons along Interstate 25.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Speak up, governor
Where is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham? Despite reportedly high vaccination rates among our residents, for the last month or so, new cases in New Mexico have been on the rise and have been at almost record highs, about 1,000-plus daily for almost a week, while declining elsewhere. Despite this, we hear no explanation from our governor as to why this is happening, no recommendations of any new steps or old steps we can take to protect ourselves. If nothing else, the public deserves an explanation.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
