Did you know, according to the National Retail Federation, almost $900 billion is spent on Christmas each year in the United States? I think a lot about the planet we will be left with and how we can save it for the next generation. With all the money we spend buying gifts and decorating our homes, we could be cleaning up the ocean, fighting global warming, and providing housing and food for people who need it.

And just to come clean, I have a collection of 31 plastic dinosaurs and I still want more! But our planet is more important than a new Chasmosaurus. So this year, I’m telling my family not to get me many gifts, but to make a donation to an organization that gives back. Before you spend money on the holidays this year, consider the impact you can make on the future of our planet.

Cohen Weller, 10

Popular in the Community