Did you know, according to the National Retail Federation, almost $900 billion is spent on Christmas each year in the United States? I think a lot about the planet we will be left with and how we can save it for the next generation. With all the money we spend buying gifts and decorating our homes, we could be cleaning up the ocean, fighting global warming, and providing housing and food for people who need it.
And just to come clean, I have a collection of 31 plastic dinosaurs and I still want more! But our planet is more important than a new Chasmosaurus. So this year, I’m telling my family not to get me many gifts, but to make a donation to an organization that gives back. Before you spend money on the holidays this year, consider the impact you can make on the future of our planet.
Cohen Weller, 10
Santa Fe
Build, build, build
In keeping with the continued desecration of approaches to Santa Fe, the county should move with alacrity to approve the bid of an out-of state developer to build up to 240 plug-ugly apartments at the intersection of Interstate 25 and N.M. 14 (‘This is a family development,’ Nov. 8). The site is appropriate, given its proximity to the state penitentiary, where the structures will fit right in with its nearby neighbor. Given developer Lincoln Avenue Capital’s dedication “to provide long-term value for our stakeholders,” one can only assume we will see squat units that could be built in Anywhere USA where government-funding can be obtained for private gains.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Make meters work
My wife and I frequently have lunch at Izmi Sushi Bar on East Marcy Street. Recently, we parked directly in front of the restaurant. As noted on each parking meter, there are three available options for payment: Credit card, coins or by app. Not having any change or an app, I attempted to use both my CitiBank Mastercard and my American Express credit card for payment. Neither card worked. I assumed the meter was malfunctioning/inoperative and parked, thinking I would not be in violation.
Afterward, when leaving the restaurant, we spoke to T. Clokey, who had just placed the ticket on the windshield. Explaining the problem to him, he stated I should have paid with an app or with coins. My wife and I have encountered other parking meters that are inoperative on Marcy Street. I suggest the city inspect and repair these meters. Because we were unable to pay with one of the available options, I should not be responsible for paying a $35 parking meter violation.
Jim Staley
Santa Fe
Well?
Regarding “Scientists split on tree communication” (Nov. 8). If a man talks alone in the forest, is he still wrong?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Committed to service
On Election Day, I served as a poll worker at Pojoaque Middle School. It was a rewarding and educational experience to see how the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office and a small group of citizens worked to make the process efficient and secure. Staffers I encountered were dedicated and effective. They were clearly committed to making the election work well. The small team of volunteer poll workers at Pojoaque Middle School worked cheerfully together. It was a long and sometimes very intense day, and the volunteers had never have met before. They were clearly committed to serving their fellow voters.
From what I observed, Santa Fe County citizens can be proud of how the County Clerk’s Office conducted the election. If the poll workers at Pojoaque Middle School were typical of others who volunteered on Election Day — and likely they were — the community was well served.