I read recently that Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and staff came face to face with the homeless right there in City Hall (“A reminder of homelessness at mayor’s door as he tackles issue,” Feb. 23). Not to be flip, I’m sure they’re well aware of the homeless problem.
I have read that a few cities, such as Salt Lake City, have found it workable and affordable to simply build free public housing for the homeless or update abandoned motels for that purpose. It would seem a humane and simple solution, if it is indeed affordable.
I’m wondering whether the city government in this very liberal, compassionate city has looked into that option.
Jim Terr
Las Vegas, N.M.
Felons for Trump
President “Bone Spur” has had notable difficulty keeping the White House and his Cabinet fully staffed. No longer. Now that he has pardoned multiple felons, he has greatly enlarged the available pool of future appointees.
Bruce Merchant, M.D., Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Slow down!
I wanted to say thanks to Public Service Company of New Mexico crew members who replaced two power poles knocked down by an out-of-control vehicle on east Rodeo Road. The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. and resulted in a power outage in the surrounding neighborhood. PNM workers replaced the damaged poles and reconnected the transmission, telephone and TV cable lines, and we had power by midafternoon. And, just a reminder to all the knuckleheads who drive 60 mph on a two-lane road with a number of blind intersections and driveways — slow down!
Richard Jones
Santa Fe
Don’t subsidize stadium
Some of us like pro soccer, but that doesn’t mean the state should subsidize a soccer stadium in Albuquerque. The state already approved $4.1 million for New Mexico United to design the stadium and acquire land. The team is a for-profit business privately owned by seven wealthy investors, primarily former Thornburg partner Peter Trevisani, who of course is calling the stadium a public benefit. The new stadium will cost a reported $75 million to $100 million, even though Isotopes Park cost only $25 million. Details on why taxpayers always lose when they subsidize sports facilities were published in an Albuquerque Journal guest column by state director of Americans for Prosperity, Burly Cain (“Stick taxpayers with soccer stadium tab?” Feb. 14). Let the team pay for its own stadium.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Keeping company
I’ve heard the critiques that President Donald Trump is misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, narcissistic, grossly incompetent and simply unfit for office. If we make that judgment on the basis of the company that we keep and the souls we embrace, then a list of Trump’s personal connections is a rogues’ gallery of terribly swampy creatures.
Included among the cast of characters are: Michael Flynn, national security adviser to Trump who pleaded guilty to and was indicted for lying to the FBI. Paul Manafort, who once chaired the Trump election campaign, is a convicted felon serving a prison sentence. Michael Cohen, the personal attorney known as Trump’s “fixer,” was convicted and now is serving time for fraud and perjury. Roger Stone, a self-described political “dirty trickster” and longtime Trump ally, was convicted on seven counts including witness tampering. The list goes on.
If not for the fact that he is the president, Trump himself could be indicted on numerous counts. Most of us accept that politics is a dirty business. But enough. America deserves better.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
