Graduation is a wonderful time for all who are celebrating a family member who has worked to achieve this big moment in their lives. How sad it was last week to experience the graduation of Santa Fe High’s Class of 2022 in blistering heat, and unnecessarily so. Graduation, scheduled for 9 a.m., was beyond bearable by 11 a.m. While the campus and stadium of Santa Fe High are beautiful, there is no good reason for such suffering during such an important occasion.
How about an early evening graduation with the stadium lights making the evening so special? Surely graduation is as important as a football game? How about a downtown center with air conditioning or fans? Finally, how about trimming the speeches of those involved in education so that most attention is given to the graduates?
Our family could not have been more proud of our Grace Barnett, one of 33 honorees in a class of over 300. Think of all the over 300 kids in heavy robes and scarves who were such good sports and did not complain. But I can assure you the families suffered mightily. Perhaps something different can be considered for the years to come.
Jane Buchsbaum
Santa Fe
Securing schools (part 2)
Regarding Charles Bailus’ letter (“Secure the schools, June 3), my 14-year-old son and I were sufficiently impressed by his solutions to apply some calculations and thought: First, a small quibble about the numbers for securing classrooms with bars and two-by-fours. Considering custom steel frames for each window and an operable door, and the current inflated cost of lumber, including drawings and permitting, we would put the cost of securing each room at closer to $4,000 to $5,000 — a minor point, but important for school boards to calculate costs.
As for a guard at the single entrance to the school — my son feels this is an excellent idea. We assume a typo by Bailus when he doesn’t mention the guard should be armed and range-qualified with an assault rifle. With just a handgun, he or she would be underarmed against your average shooter, but we agree that all point-blank firefights should take place at the entrance, and not inside the school.
The fence around the schoolyard is another excellent idea. It’s important the razor wire be installed on the fence to meet security codes, particularly in view of the possible resale of the school as a state prison or county detention facility in the future. However, we do want to point out that a chain-link fence will not stop bullets. Children can be successfully gunned down through the fence during recess. My son feels a full-height translucent tarp attached to the fence will prevent the shooter from sighting his targets. And it could be printed in school colors, perhaps featuring images of class logos and mascots. As a parent, I hope we can all work together to help secure our schools.
David Wagner
Santa Fe
Gun owners can lead
Every right in society comes with a responsibility. In the current debate about public safety, the onus has to be on responsible gun owners. To protect our rights, we must take the lead to ensure the right to bear arms does not give anyone the right to shoot up a church, school, street or store.
Safety for all does not include murder. If we can’t make these distinctions between responsible gun use and madness, others will draw the lines, and our rights will suffer for the crimes of others.
Frank Blechman
Santa Fe
What’s a militia?
Before we will see truly meaningful firearms reform, we must consider the following fact and answer the following question: The militia laws of the United States and of New Mexico hold every able-bodied male between the ages of 18 and 45 who is not a member of the National Guard is a member of the “unorganized militia” (with certain exceptions). If a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle is not a weapon suitable for use by the militia, then what is? Perhaps we need to review and amend our militia laws.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe