I see the City Council has postponed making the decision regarding the rezoning of 9-plus acres on Old Pecos Trail until Jan. 11. It would allow for the construction of 25 houses instead of the eight or nine houses currently allowed. As has been pointed out by others, the city’s original intent was for this area to remain as the last relatively pristine entry into Santa Fe. Public comments have shown this is still the will of the vast majority of citizens, notwithstanding the applicant’s claim that some construction will be “affordable” housing (what does that mean? That they’ll only cost a quarter of a million dollars each?). In fact, the only folks who seem to strongly favor approval are the property owner and the developer.

Ira Agins

Santa Fe

