I see the City Council has postponed making the decision regarding the rezoning of 9-plus acres on Old Pecos Trail until Jan. 11. It would allow for the construction of 25 houses instead of the eight or nine houses currently allowed. As has been pointed out by others, the city’s original intent was for this area to remain as the last relatively pristine entry into Santa Fe. Public comments have shown this is still the will of the vast majority of citizens, notwithstanding the applicant’s claim that some construction will be “affordable” housing (what does that mean? That they’ll only cost a quarter of a million dollars each?). In fact, the only folks who seem to strongly favor approval are the property owner and the developer.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Protecting the forest
I agree with conservation scientist Dr. Dominick DellaSala's recent piece ("Forest Service must hear concerns," My View, Dec. 11). He was treated disrespectfully and unprofessionally by Fireshed Coalition affiliated scientists. However, his main concern was that the public is not being heard regarding the Santa Fe Mountains Project. As an "outsider," DellaSala has the objectivity to see what Fireshed Coalition scientists apparently do not — that the cut and burned areas of forest out of Santa Fe look like an ecological wasteland — barren, degraded and unhealthy, and resemble "weed-infested savanna" more than forest. He recommended positive changes that would improve the project substantially.
The Forest Service has reinitiated the same Draft Project Decision that was withdrawn last July due to the disastrous after-effects of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. They propose to implement the same types of treatments as in the past, but on a much larger scale. This would cause even more public health impacts from prescribed burn smoke. Please ask our elected representatives to urge the Forest Service to complete an Environmental Impact Statement for the project. See theforestadvocate.org/officials.
Sarah Hyden
The Forest Advocate
Santa Fe
Call out racism
The New Mexican has reported a Black, Hispanic student-athlete’s involvement in an eligibility dispute with the New Mexico Activities Association after transferring schools because of racial problems at his former school ("S.F. Prep athlete's eligibility at center of court petition," Dec. 13).
While the abuse at his former school is mentioned, the article largely focuses on eligibility issues. This is important, but the primary focus of the report should be: first, a young man says he was harassed and beaten at school. Then, it appears his school is doing nothing more than providing a standard disclaimer. The school appears not to be taking the opportunity to signal strongly and clearly to its student body that racism will not be tolerated in their institution.
The NAACP strongly encourages all parties to find ways to openly discuss these events, and to take and make public definitive action to prevent them in the future.
Simesha McEachern, president,
Cedric Page, former president;
chair, Legal Redress Committee,
Louis Levin, outdoing president
Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP
False savings
Do I correctly understand, state telework policy is reversing because of $18 million dollars in building costs for largely unoccupied buildings? Isn't that absurd, to reverse a policy to better serve the public generally locked out of state buildings? This is 0.15 percent of the just announced budget surplus. There are many such absurdities emerging, like the mayor deciding to not give out sleeping bags to encourage homeless to get in shelters (that don't yet exist for all). But that is a different absurdity. The state has many buildings for offices that it rents and yet wants to force occupancy rather than eliminate the unneeded rented space, to better serve the public. It is absurd. With telework, those separate office spaces are not necessary. Consolidating rented space into owned space would save how much money? Even after consolidation there would be space left over, say for housing the homeless.