Before Santa Fe decides whether to approve a foundational change to existing zoning regulations on Old Pecos Trail, city councilors and Mayor Alan Webber should consider if altering the city plan is supported by a broad base of the Santa Fe community. To disregard the efficacy of the scenic corridor on Old Pecos Trail and open the entire corridor to a flood of high-density development would be a radical choice. If they choose to do so, one must wonder who they are doing it for: the community of Santa Fe or business interests in Albuquerque?

Cleve Gardner

Santa Fe

