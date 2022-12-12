Before Santa Fe decides whether to approve a foundational change to existing zoning regulations on Old Pecos Trail, city councilors and Mayor Alan Webber should consider if altering the city plan is supported by a broad base of the Santa Fe community. To disregard the efficacy of the scenic corridor on Old Pecos Trail and open the entire corridor to a flood of high-density development would be a radical choice. If they choose to do so, one must wonder who they are doing it for: the community of Santa Fe or business interests in Albuquerque?
Cleve Gardner
Santa Fe
Not Albuquerque
This says it all: Albuquerque developer wants rezoning on Old Pecos Trail; well, I have news for him — Santa Fe is not Albuquerque and does not aspire to become Albuquerque.
Carol Summers
Santa Fe
Keep the balance
I am a member of Communications Workers of America Local 7076. I am writing regarding the rescinding of the state telework policy. I am against it for many reasons. State workers have proven successful in meeting the needs of New Mexicans these past two years. Letting state employees work from home has eliminated pollution and traffic congestion because they don’t have to commute daily. The state of New Mexico could eliminate rental costs for offices if it continues to let workers telework. This is great extra revenue for New Mexico. And finally, this policy allows for a healthy and happy work and home life balance, meaning less turnover and fewer vacancies throughout state government. Happy employees produce more efficient work and better customer service. State employees have proven successful overall and should be given a choice at telework.
Crystal Martinez
Española
Broken meters
Santa Fe’s IntoxylizerGate is much more serious (“Faulty breath test devices could throw doubt on DWI cases,” Dec. 11), but I’d just like to bring up ParkingMeterGate. Trying to park downtown, I usually have to move my car at least once after discovering a nonfunctioning meter. In recent days, I’ve tried two or three meters before finding one that would take my coins or credit card. (Often the robber-meter takes coins and doesn’t give any time in return.) Yesterday, I tried three meters and, failing three times to pay, just took a chance and walked away. How much revenue is the city losing these days? On second thought, the quarters I’ve donated to the city’s meters would buy a nice Christmas present.
I’ll bet a lot of Santa Feans and tourists can relate.
Lyle York
Santa Fe
Dim the lights?
While I appreciate the police presence on Canyon Road on Christmas Eve, I would like to ask the Santa Fe Police Department to consider not having its emergency lights flashing on the patrol cars. It really destroys the ambience of the wonderful display that the people of Canyon Road put on for us.
Alan Capling
Santa Fe
Limiting hazards
I was so heartened to read (“State proposes rule changes for hazardous waste disposal,” Dec. 9) that state officials are proposing limits on the waste that can come to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, including that other states share the burden of disposing of military nuclear waste. These limits are in line with promises made to us when WIPP was sited here. Our beautiful, diverse New Mexico with its rich heritage is so much more than a dumping ground. I believe the message that our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Environment Department Secretary James Kenney are sending will motivate the federal government and nuclear corporations to treat us with more respect. In turn, that respect will help us to become a stronger, more prosperous state.
Janet Greenwald
Santa Fe
Pay legislators
Your local House and Senate representatives are volunteers. They are not paid. They get a per diem payment that hasn’t changed since 1996. This per diem is taxed. They have no staff unless they pay for it themselves. For most, if not all, it’s a year-round job. What they can’t get done in 30 or 60 days seeps into the rest of the year. Those who don’t live close to Santa Fe put thousands of miles on their personal vehicles. They spend their own money supporting travel and expense related to this work because per diem doesn’t cover it all. Their session days are too short.
Citizens of New Mexico, this is not sustainable. It’s not even fair. People who go into public service deserve more. To help them help us, please support the movement to modernize the Legislature: salaries, paid staff and a longer legislative session. Contact your representatives and tell them you support this effort.