Kim Shanahan's article in the real estate section ("The Richards Ave. extension has a long (but not straight) history," Building Santa Fe, Nov. 13) describes the long history of struggles and failures by the city in making reasonable improvements to our roads. The focus in his article includes the onramp/offramp at Richards Avenue for Interstate 25 and connecting Richards between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads. To quote the article, "You've got to feel sympathy for Santa Fe traffic engineers — they just can't win."

How is it that we should feel sympathy for the traffic engineers (and city government) because they are unable to make reasonable and needed improvements to our roads? The issue really is, what is stopping them? Is it simply a group of more vocal neighbors who don't want increased traffic as compared to the silent majority of residents who will benefit from the improvements? It should be clear to all residents that with the increased growth of the city that ramps to/from I-25 on Richards, as well as extending the road from Rodeo to Cerrillos, are sensible, logical improvements. Without these two improvements traffic does not move efficiently and unnecessary traffic is placed on other streets. Case in point is increased traffic on Avenida de las Campanas (where an elementary school is located) and Camino Carlos Rey trying to get to/from Cerrillos and Richards.

The city and the traffic engineers need to do their jobs with sound logic as a guiding principle for the benefit of all residents.

