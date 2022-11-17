Kim Shanahan's article in the real estate section ("The Richards Ave. extension has a long (but not straight) history," Building Santa Fe, Nov. 13) describes the long history of struggles and failures by the city in making reasonable improvements to our roads. The focus in his article includes the onramp/offramp at Richards Avenue for Interstate 25 and connecting Richards between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads. To quote the article, "You've got to feel sympathy for Santa Fe traffic engineers — they just can't win."
How is it that we should feel sympathy for the traffic engineers (and city government) because they are unable to make reasonable and needed improvements to our roads? The issue really is, what is stopping them? Is it simply a group of more vocal neighbors who don't want increased traffic as compared to the silent majority of residents who will benefit from the improvements? It should be clear to all residents that with the increased growth of the city that ramps to/from I-25 on Richards, as well as extending the road from Rodeo to Cerrillos, are sensible, logical improvements. Without these two improvements traffic does not move efficiently and unnecessary traffic is placed on other streets. Case in point is increased traffic on Avenida de las Campanas (where an elementary school is located) and Camino Carlos Rey trying to get to/from Cerrillos and Richards.
The city and the traffic engineers need to do their jobs with sound logic as a guiding principle for the benefit of all residents.
Tim Touchstone
Santa Fe
Showing the way
I would like to thank someone behind the scenes at Pasatiempo who gives readers a road map, each and every weekend, to the art, music and life-affirming events coming to Santa Fe. Pamela Beach has worked at The Santa Fe New Mexican for decades. She is an artist in her own right, the way she designs the calendar's pages, chooses what art is placed where and creates a reader's journey through Pasatiempo's calendar section that is both beautiful and informative.
Thank you, Pam, for giving us the opportunity to"order off the menu" when choosing what to see and do in and around Santa Fe. Without your discerning eye and attention to detail, many of us would miss the wonderful art and music opportunities Santa Fe offers.
Jan Schlain
Santa Fe
Respecting shared values
I am appreciative of letters written, highlighting vital points of shared values establishing and protecting centuries-old historic Santa Fe. The head-in-the-sand actions by the mayor and city officials neglected to protect monuments and history. The centuries-old representations, contributed by treasure, limb and lives people gave to build society organically, were due to shared values. Those built a positive civil society, enjoyed today.
There appears to be confusion and uncertainty of what values to hold. Even after purchasing Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth “experts” to define terms, methods and processes, deciding that Santa Fe needed fundamental changes, remains questionable. CHART was not supported by organic community values and common practices that come with time. As a participant in the CHART process, most who participated wanted the Soldiers' Monument repaired/restored. Other suggestions are acceptable, so long as the Soldiers' Monument remained, with wording changed where needed.