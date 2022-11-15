It was with great interest that I saw all three House elections go Democratic. In the early 1980s, due to population growth, New Mexico was awarded a third House district. The State Legislature hired me to design the new districts. The result was pretty much what you see today: a northern district leaning Democratic, a southern district leaning Republican, and a central district (mostly Bernalillo) that was a toss-up. We concluded that, given hundreds of past election results at all levels, that configuration accurately represented the state as a whole. Such was our primary concern.
Our secondary concern was that no "safe" district be created. "Leaning" one way or another captures the spirit. As one legislative leader put it, a safe district tends to make for an elected official who is "fat, dumb and happy." Assuming the Democratic sweep holds up, I would caution against too much optimism or pessimism by either party. I can assure readers that all three districts could just as well go the other way.
Tom Warson, Ph.D.
Cuenca, Ecuador
Cheer the train
The AT&SF #5030 at Salvador Perez Park has been a beloved part of many Santa Fean’s childhoods. Since 1959, it has sat watch over Little League games and family picnics and fielded plenty of lobs from the nearby tennis courts. Over the years, though, it has become a little worse for wear. So, in October, the Old Santa Fe Association adopted the train in coordination with the city’s Parks Division. Volunteers cleaned the site, and local company Xtreme Painting put on a fresh coat of rust-resistant paint. We are currently working on hand-lettering and painting trim to restore the locomotive to its original look. If you’re in the area, come see the new coat on your local #5030. Better yet, join us for a bell ringing this Saturday at 11 a.m. We’ll have a brief ceremony and share memories of this beloved locomotive. Hope to see you there!
Adam Fulton Johnson
executive director
Old Santa Fe Association
Santa Fe
Accounting for spending
In reading Sen. Pete Campos' piece regarding capital outlay spending about why projects and funding sit idle ("N.M. improving process for capital outlay spending," My View, Nov. 9), there are other reasons he doesn't address. Many communities, rural and tribal, don't have technical staff to develop a scope of work for construction, engineering and/or architectural services. How do you start a project with available potential funding when you can't or don't know how to get started? Should the village clerk, who's wearing three other hats, try to take a crack at it? Maybe the state needs a stand-alone Infrastructure Office or Statewide Planning Office, ideas that seem to get traction every now and then. The billions of dollars of federal and state funds need several questions answered: Who needs it, what do they need, how do they get started, how do they spend it right and how do we keep everybody accountable for what they spend?
Kenneth Pin
Santa Fe
Find a better way
I am another concerned citizen asking that the U.S. Forest Service provide an environmental impact statement to this community before beginning the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. Given the history of government-ignited fires going rogue in New Mexico in the past 20 years, I think we are due this, at least. Forests and trees provide shade, making the forest cooler and less likely to burn. They also sequester carbon, filter rainwater, provide habitat for kindred creatures not yet made extinct by our human folly, provide medicine and fuel and, most importantly, lend meaning and beauty to the world around. The Forest Service must prove, via an environmental impact statement, that this project and any like it in the future will with no doubt offer and net gain toward life, not the inverse. We have national scientific laboratories in New Mexico full of brilliant planners and thinkers — surely one of them can come up with a better plan than this. Please, please, put the brakes on and get to work studying the true necessity of a huge burn and all its possible negative impacts in our beloved mountains.