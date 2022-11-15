It was with great interest that I saw all three House elections go Democratic. In the early 1980s, due to population growth, New Mexico was awarded a third House district. The State Legislature hired me to design the new districts. The result was pretty much what you see today: a northern district leaning Democratic, a southern district leaning Republican, and a central district (mostly Bernalillo) that was a toss-up. We concluded that, given hundreds of past election results at all levels, that configuration accurately represented the state as a whole. Such was our primary concern.

Our secondary concern was that no "safe" district be created. "Leaning" one way or another captures the spirit. As one legislative leader put it, a safe district tends to make for an elected official who is "fat, dumb and happy." Assuming the Democratic sweep holds up, I would caution against too much optimism or pessimism by either party. I can assure readers that all three districts could just as well go the other way.

Tom Warson, Ph.D.

Popular in the Community