Hooray! Before leaving Washington, D.C., for the year, Congress passed the year-end omnibus funding bill that included a much-needed update to the Electoral Count Act. These updates will prevent a president from trying to overturn a presidential election by asking the vice president to reject state-certified electoral votes and substitute electors not certified by that state. The Electoral Count Act now makes it clear the vice president’s role in counting the electoral votes is purely ceremonial. It also increases the number of Congressional members required to challenge its state’s electoral slate. Thank you to Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury for voting “yes” on this important bill.

Stephanie Feldman

Santa Fe

