Hooray! Before leaving Washington, D.C., for the year, Congress passed the year-end omnibus funding bill that included a much-needed update to the Electoral Count Act. These updates will prevent a president from trying to overturn a presidential election by asking the vice president to reject state-certified electoral votes and substitute electors not certified by that state. The Electoral Count Act now makes it clear the vice president’s role in counting the electoral votes is purely ceremonial. It also increases the number of Congressional members required to challenge its state’s electoral slate. Thank you to Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury for voting “yes” on this important bill.
Stephanie Feldman
Santa Fe
Keep discussions open
“History and the unvarnished truth can indeed be ugly … .” A recent lawsuit against the New Mexico State historian claims he scrubbed public comments not in line with his views, claiming his actions are government censorship (“State historian faces suit over deleted critical comments,” Dec. 22). Shouldn’t the whole series of past events connecting people and things in history be open to comment and debate? New Mexico first being identified in written history, scribed by Cabeza de Vaca, about 38 years after Columbus, is an early history. New Mexico’s uniqueness has deep wells of history yet to be exposed and debated. Bias and censorship must be avoided, as they hinder collaboration and progress. Our history deserves research, discovery, debate and open comment.
Susana Pauline Anaya
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
I want to take a moment to talk about my recent experience at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s outpatient surgery department. We often take moments to complain when something doesn’t go the way we’d hoped or mistakes are made. That is why I believe it is equally, if not more important, to speak out when positive things happen. Too often they are taken for granted. Fortunately my surgery was minor, but nonetheless, I still had to go through all the same processes had it not been so. From the time of scheduling to discharge, I was treated with respect and caring; the team of nurses, physicians, nurse anesthetists and other staff were knowledgeable, anticipated my questions and needs and ensured I was comfortable and well cared for. I want to express my gratitude to all involved in my care.
Caroline Burnett
Santa Fe
Seeking help
When a parent or caregiver reaches out to a professional with a question regarding a child, they are looking to others for help during a challenging time. One of the problems with John Rosemond’s advice column is that it is only one opinion of complex situations unique to each family. As with anything, there are differing thoughts on therapy efficacy and styles, and that is why it is so important for the parent/caregiver to get as much information as possible so as to make an informed decision. It is unfortunate that Rosemond discounts all of the research and experience that has gone into the field of counseling. I suggest that if you are looking for help, your decision be based on your own research, talking to other parents, talking to experienced child therapists and knowing the best interests of you and your child.
Susan Bienvenu
clinical director and founding member
Child Counseling Center and
Play Therapy Institute of New Mexico
Santa Fe
No more NIMBY
I am disturbed by columnist Kim Shananan’s continued use of the word NIMBY as a weapon against citizens who oppose development in the city. I don’t live anywhere near the proposed Old Pecos Trail housing, and yet I care deeply about allowing expensive housing in an area that was to be set aside for a beautiful entry corridor into the city. I watched several hours of comments about this issue during the recent public meeting, and many people expressed thoughtful and important concerns about the project, including traffic safety, ecology, proposed housing prices and more. To dismiss them with the pejorative “NIMBY” is unfair, divisive and a cheap shot.