The Supreme Court has run amok, and it’s time to get it under control. For the last year, we have witnessed scandal after scandal come out of the Supreme Court. And in the last month alone, we’ve seen multiple breaking news stories about Clarence Thomas’ shady behavior. First, it was secretly accepting luxury vacations and lavish gifts worth millions for 20 years. Then, it was having his mother’s home bought and renovated. Now, it has come to light that his grandnephew’s private school tuition was taken care of for years. All by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And not a single one was disclosed to the public.
Thankfully, this bad behavior can be addressed. Congress has the ability — and responsibility — to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time members of Congress take the first step and pass a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. No one is above accountability, and that includes our justices on the Supreme Court.
Rita Glasscock
Santa Fe
Deals galore
The Santa Fe Woman’s Club has gathered a desirable selection of quality clothing, art, collectibles and gently used furniture for our one-day-only pop-up sale, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2. You can expect the club’s traditional attractive prices. Proceeds from this special sale will support much-needed repairs to our clubhouse (constructed in 1964). Come shop ’til you drop at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe 87505.
Brenda Manning
president of Santa Fe Woman’s Club
Consequences, please
I graduated from the Naval Nuclear Engineering School in 1985. Back then, we were ordered never to take any classified documents from the school. I often spent 20 hours in the classroom studying to pass. That said, some sailors removed classified documents to study for a test. They were immediately sent to the brig and discharged. In 2016, former President Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton disqualified herself over mishandling classified information. Trump deserves Guantánamo for his obvious nefarious breach. President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence need disqualifying for their breaches. Those who receive power and privilege need to at least be held to the same standards as enlisted military. I lost my job in the military simply for being gay because I was supposedly a “security threat.” Seems to me, if I lost my Navy career over my sexual orientation, those who actually mishandle classified would experience consequences.
Beau Beauchamp
Santa Fe
Less than humane
I believe the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, the largest shelter in Northern New Mexico, is failing in its mission to “support animals, save lives and spread compassion.” Recent changes to intake policies shelter for homeless and abandoned animals, particularly cats, are less than humane. On May 15, there were two cats for adoption on the shelter website, while there were 100-plus cats for adoption on the Felines & Friends website (with 100-plus more kittens in foster care). Our community and animals deserve better. Please contact members of the shelter board of directors to demand a return to humane intake policies. And please consider a donation to Felines & Friends, a volunteer-run organization, which has stepped in to fill the void and help cats.
Jeanne Block
Santa Fe
Failure of oversight
I am a passionate foster parent of kittens from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. It gives me such pleasure to know their little lives are being saved. As we all know, kittens are thrown in the garbage. We thought the animal shelter was humane, and compassion ruled the day. It appears there is a wrinkle in this philosophy. The new code is to leave kittens in their communities. How many kittens are going to survive? To me, it would seem the board is failing in its oversight of the shelter’s strategic direction.