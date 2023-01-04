The Office of Congressional Ethics is a bipartisan ethics office that helps monitor and report on ethics issues involving members of Congress. It has a proven track record of enhancing transparency and enforcement of ethics rules and has gained widespread support among the American public. This office has been reauthorized every Congress since its inception in 2008. Once the new Congress is organized, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote on a rules package that would gut the ethics office.
Problematic changes include these: “Any member of the board currently serving a term in excess of the limitations of section 1(b)(6) of such resolution shall be considered as removed from the board;” and, “the provision regarding appointment and compensation of staff shall require an affirmative vote of at least four members of the board not later than 30 calendar days after the date of the adoption of this resolution.” The first change is unabashedly aimed at removing long-standing Democrats from the board. The second would make it difficult for the OCE to staff its office because typically, the board has not even been appointed by the end of that time. The House must instead reauthorize the Office of Congressional Ethics as it is, without these cynical, destructive additions.
John House
Santa Fe
Explain Congress
If Phill Casaus were right (“The Legislature: You get what you pay for,” Jan. 1) and you get what you pay for with a Legislature, how does he explain Congress? He and the newspaper were wrong on endorsing the new, higher-paid and appointed Public Regulation Commission, too. As they are belatedly realizing — and which was obvious all along — the PRC is now in the governor’s pocket.
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Plain speaking
Kudos to Richard N. Johnson for confronting the progressive woke-speak that is destroying journalism in this country (“Use plain English,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 2). Unlike his critics, Johnson understands facts are defined as true statements based in reality, as opposed to imagination, fiction, opinion and interpretation. Even though I’m a liberal Democrat, I oppose the Orwellian language of progressives, who I believe reverse reality by calling themselves anti-racists. And I support those who recognize that fact that biological sex exists in reality and defines humans as man or woman, regardless of one’s gender identity. Would you be willing to consider having the brilliant Richard N. Johnson write a weekly column for The New Mexican, perhaps titled “Enlightening the Land of Enchantment”? Or perhaps make him editor of the editorial page.
Rebecca Lee
Santa Fe
Euphemisms can harm
While I suspect that I would agree on little with the author of the letter (“Use plain English,” Jan. 2), he is correct that the media shouldn’t use euphemisms to make motives seem less dangerous.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Support veterans
It’s not fair that the military veterans of this country are not getting the help they need and deserve from our government. The people who profit financially from war materials that cost billions of dollars should help. We should all help the vets who fight wars and conflicts for this country, especially the wounded, disabled, mentally ill and the homeless. I’m a military vet myself, and I help as much as I can.