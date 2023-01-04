The Office of Congressional Ethics is a bipartisan ethics office that helps monitor and report on ethics issues involving members of Congress. It has a proven track record of enhancing transparency and enforcement of ethics rules and has gained widespread support among the American public. This office has been reauthorized every Congress since its inception in 2008. Once the new Congress is organized, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote on a rules package that would gut the ethics office.

Problematic changes include these: “Any member of the board currently serving a term in excess of the limitations of section 1(b)(6) of such resolution shall be considered as removed from the board;” and, “the provision regarding appointment and compensation of staff shall require an affirmative vote of at least four members of the board not later than 30 calendar days after the date of the adoption of this resolution.” The first change is unabashedly aimed at removing long-standing Democrats from the board. The second would make it difficult for the OCE to staff its office because typically, the board has not even been appointed by the end of that time. The House must instead reauthorize the Office of Congressional Ethics as it is, without these cynical, destructive additions.

John House

