The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis told us through his words and actions that where we saw wrong, we should get in trouble — good trouble, necessary trouble — to right the wrong. Such a wrong that we think he would have wanted to right is that of Congress leaving critical unfinished business before taking its August recess. The critical action that is needed is passage of the next COVID-19 relief bill.
Right now, the $600 federal unemployment benefit and the national moratorium on evictions have both expired. Stimulus checks have been long used up. Help is urgently needed for millions of Americans who are out of work, facing eviction from their homes and deciding which meal to skip because there is not enough money to buy groceries. Congress — i.e., the Senate — must respond with compassion and adequate levels of funding to meet this unprecedented crisis. We support a final COVID-19 relief bill that reflects the provisions of the HEROES Act, which was passed over two months ago by the House of Representatives. Of critical importance are inclusion of $100 billion to provide emergency rental assistance to people on the verge of eviction, restoration of the moratorium on evictions and a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits for those who can’t afford food for their families.
Get in good trouble! Please pick up the phone to call our senators (Sen. Tom Udall: 202-224-6621; Sen. Martin Heinrich: 202-224-5521) or go to their websites (tomudall@senate.gov; martinheinrich@senate.gov). Tell them to demand that the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, call the Senate back into session. We need to thank our own two senators for fighting for a COVID-19 relief bill that immediately meets the needs of struggling, hurting Americans and that will help sustain our economy.
Lydia Pendley
group co-leader
RESULTS-Santa Fe
Same as it ever was
Is it just me or is there something comforting in finding that the Republicans and Fox News are back in the birtherism business? Nice to know somethings never change.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Fire him now
I was pleased to learn that the White House had withdrawn the nomination of William Perry Pendley for director of the Bureau of Land Management. We owe a huge amount of gratitude to Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, who led the charge to elevate the hypocrisy of a “Sagebrush Rebel” to hold that position. However, the battle for capable and authentic leadership within the Bureau of Land Management is still very much alive.
The agency manages over 2 million acres of public lands in New Mexico. Our lands. Pendley has openly argued for selling off our public lands, and opening up more to fracking and mineral extraction. Already under the Trump administration, oil and gas leases have been proposed dangerously close to priceless treasures such as Chaco Canyon. There is also significant and imminent harms to the health of those who live closest to oil and gas wells, many of whom are Indigenous peoples in the Four Corners area. Pendley has routinely argued against tribal sovereignty, a dangerous — and unconstitutional — viewpoint.
New Mexicans are calling for the immediate removal of Pendley. Even though his confirmation hearing was canceled, he remains acting director. If he’s not good enough for the nomination, which the Trump administration has now admitted, he is not good enough to hold the office for another day. Pendley must be fired.
Greg Peters
public lands and wildlife advocate
Conservation Voters New Mexico
Act, patriots!
Donald Trump’s shenanigans with the U.S. Postal Service are nothing short of an attempted coup. If congressional Republicans are the patriots their flag pins proclaim them to be, they will join with Democrats to pass a veto-proof bill that gives the Postal Service and the states the funding necessary to handle mail-in ballots, including restoring high-speed letter-processing equipment, and establishing adequate polling places with money to hire extra people to verify and count ballots in a timely fashion.
Trump’s move is unconstitutional. It also could cause the deaths of additional citizens from COVID-19. So our Emperor-in-Waiting will not only be a traitor to his oath of office but also a murderer. If he wins the election, he should immediately be impeached, convicted and removed from office with the full support of all members of Congress. Then he should be indicted for his crimes.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
