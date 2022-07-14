Our Supreme Court has become as political as the rest of government. Former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, formerly the majority leader, have made it a Trumpian body. It can't function as was intended as the last apolitical resort. So what can be done? The people in the streets can't do it alone. Congress must step in and change the way the court is organized. Establishing term limits would work, in time. Requiring unanimous or near unanimous decisions would work. So, do something! Getting more Democrats elected at the mid-term election is essential.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Land at risk
The ongoing fruition by Homewise continues to put at risk a development on a sacred open space on South Meadows Road. Homewise is pushing that R-1 is a default zoning for a vacant lot (which it is); however, R-1 is also the zoning label for all parks in the city of Santa Fe. The general plan (land use) map labels this South Meadows space as a park, and that is why it is zoned R-1 not because the city identified it as a vacant lot. Do not let Homewise manipulate this as default zoning; it is a park. That means all parks would be susceptible to unbridled development by the applicant standards. Shall all open space/parks be open for development if the south side open space is?
Krista Brening
Santa Fe
Help!
I cannot register for an appointment to renew my driver's license as the website will not accept my cellphone number. How can I get an appointment? Can people walk in to renew a license?
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Please explain
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of this shooting.” Those are words we hear and read way too often.
At this time, they mean nothing. Why is this country spending so much money and time to fight for the right to an abortion? At the same time, the same people praise that they want to protect the life of people. But when it comes to guns, they don’t care.
When accidents happen, we react. We introduced safety belts in cars and helmets for bikers and skiers. The same rules don’t exist when it comes to guns. Imagine an 18-year-old buying a firearm legally. He leaves the store, goes into the supermarket, and picks a can of beer, but can’t buy it because they check his ID and he is under 21. Gun, yes; beer, no? Please explain this to people outside this country.
Roland Pabst
Santa Fe
Adopt alternatives
Thanks to Shel Neymark for his response ("Hey Oil Magnate: Here's a challenge for you," My View, July 10) to the snarky Harvey Yates ("I'm an Oil Magnate: Let's make a deal," My View, July 3). Of course we need petroleum for making the essential plastics of medicine and other services. What we definitely do not need it for is energy! At least 73.2 percent of carbon emissions globally are produced by making electricity and heat and using it for transport. Clean and protective alternatives exist for all of these. Let's shift to these as quickly as possible to protect livability for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Yours, too, Mr. Yates.
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Isolated, scattered?
I really appreciate the all-color weather page in The New Mexican, but something about it keeps me awake at night. What is the difference between isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms? On rainy days I can't tell the difference and no one I know can answer this conundrum. Can the weather editor help us out?
Barry Moore
Santa Fe
Castration next?
I just saw Mark Ronchetti statement about abortion rights ("New ad by PAC hits Ronchetti on abortion," July 13). His is so narrow a view. This issue is about a woman's rights.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing all in her power to protect the rights of women. Abortion is between the woman and whatever spirit to which she is accountable.
Ronchetti is offering crumbs and not doing anything for women's rights. He needs to see the forest and not keep staring at one tree. The forest is vast. I am old enough to remember when we castrated men for sex crimes. Maybe that is also a law that needs revisiting to keep rape pregnancies down?
Mary Lou Cook
Santa Fe