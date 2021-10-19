Even though the article (“Santa Fe school officials say behavior issues up as classes resume,” Oct. 15) did not explicitly say it, I am sure the “behavior issues,” like threats of gun violence, are mostly caused by boys. As has been well substantiated, males are much more likely to the alienated gender in education, and Santa Fe Public Schools is no exception. The few examples cited in the article were specifically about the misbehavior by boys.
There will be a rare opportunity for the Santa Fe community to hear firsthand from a world-renowned New York Times best-selling author, Michael Gurian, on the subject of boys’ alienation and on how to creatively change this situation at our Helping Boys Thrive online conference Nov. 3. It would be a lost opportunity if SFPS personnel and concerned members of our community do not tune in.
Paul Golding
Santa Fe Boys Education Foundation
Santa Fe
The village helped
Recently, I awoke to a father’s nightmare — my 15-year-old daughter wasn’t in her bed. Like so many other teens her age, she has been dealing with the stresses and depression brought on by the pandemic. I immediately called the Santa Fe County sheriff. Officers responded quickly and exhibited great concern and professionalism. Their approach was compassionate and comforting for myself and my other children. I’d particularly like to thank deputies Aaron Poole, Amanda Boyle and Kurt Whyte. Also, the dispatch for patience and calming professionalism. Sheriff Adan Mendoza, you should be proud of how well they performed at all levels. I’m grateful she was returned home. A big thank-you to my Facebook community who answered the call as well. Thanks, Mark Zuckerberg. These are difficult times for all of us. Love your children as they struggle through it. It takes a village.
Bernard Logue y Perea
Santa Fe
One and done
If you think Mayor Alan Webber deserves another term, take a ride down Rodeo Road. Why do I pay taxes for better roads, yet I have to pay for my car repairs because I keep hitting different potholes every day? Why were the weeds 5 feet tall along Rodeo Road during the Rodeo de Santa Fe when the city was on display, but now when the elections are coming up, we have a contractor, not city employees, cutting weeds? Why do I have to wake up every night and check on my belongings because people are arguing up and down the street along with thieves setting off car alarms checking to see what cars are unlocked? The obelisk, the tennis courts at Herb Martinez Park, pickleball courts at Fort Marcy park, the Richards Avenue extension — should I go on? You can blame a number of people for all these problems, but it’s all happened under Webber’s watch or lack of it.
Michael Vigil
Santa Fe
Support students
Carla Lopez and I are writing to urge our community to vote yes for the Santa Fe Public Schools general obligation bond and mill levy. The mill levy is used for maintenance on school district buildings, many of which are old and expensive to maintain. It is critical for the district to have this funding renewed. The funding priorities for the general obligation bond were set by the Board of Education after extensive review and recommendations by a Community Review Committee, which had a goal to recommend funding that will provide the most benefit for students. We cannot expect Santa Fe Public Schools students to succeed without support from our community. Vote yes on the mill levy and bonds.
Michael E. Vigil and Carla Lopez
Santa Fe
Vote Lindell
I am writing this letter to endorse Santa Fe District 1 Councilor Signe Lindell who has served ably for two terms and richly deserves a third. She is smart, hardworking and responsive. Lindell has served as an exemplary city councilor, as mayor pro tempore and as a member of the Finance Committee. This is a busy woman. She comes to City Council meetings prepared and helps the body arrive at sound decisions steering the future of Santa Fe. Lindell is easy to find at City Hall and always returns communication. Always. Lindell is omnipresent at philanthropic efforts around the city and lends her support to everything from LGBTQ rights to food drives. She loves dogs too, and has helped to make Santa Fe safer for our animal companions. She manages to do all this with grace and decency. This woman has my vote because she deserves it and because Santa Fe deserves her experience and leadership.
Lilia Chacon
Santa Fe
