The report of a fire set off Cerrillos Road, reportedly by a “drug-abusing street person,” prompts me to write, because that’s just the tip of the iceberg (“Two fires reported Saturday; Rowley Ales trailer burns,” May 2). I work in a little shopping plaza with 10 businesses. Fires have been set here four times that I know of. We have had vandalism and numerous break-in attempts, and during business hours our employees and customers, many of them tourists, have been intimidated and threatened by individuals who seem at times to be out of their minds. A woman in town from Texas and her small daughter were driven into our store sobbing uncontrollably by a raving woman threatening to kill us all. I’ve been threatened while asking vagrants to leave, time after time.
We’ve been here for more than 20 years, and the last few have been an escalating nightmare. Some customers, both local and visiting, have told me they are afraid to shop here, and some employees are now afraid to work here. Santa Fe needs to wake up and do something about the psychotic, drug-addled people on our streets and in our neighborhoods. Everything I have described here happened within the last year, and less than a mile from the state Capitol.
Mike Spieth
Santa Fe
Remember the saint
Joan of Arc, the famous leader of the French army of Charles VII, was captured by the Burgundians, who were allied with the English. They turned her over to the English for trial. She was tried for heresy but sentenced to die at the stake for the crime of blasphemy, namely wearing men’s clothing. This cross-dressing teenager died a terrible death in 1431.
It was rumored that a bishop whispered to a witness at the execution, ”De Santis et les republicans vont adorer ça” (De Santis and the Republicans will love this). She is now a saint, and they are not.
Erik Speyer
Santa Fe
Protecting children
This letter is in response to the piece by Roberta Colton (“Child victims deserve better support,” My View, May 9) in support of House Bill 173, the child forensic interview. My two young children were interviewed at least 12 times by law enforcement, defense attorneys and psychologists in connection with the prosecution of their abuser. Each interview retriggered their trauma. Five years later, my children are still recovering. My son begged me to do something to make sure other children do not have to experience what he and his sister did. That is why I support House Bill 173.
If you are the parent or guardian of a child who was sexually abused in New Mexico, please tell me: (1) the jurisdiction where the alleged offender was prosecuted and the prosecutor’s name; (2) the number of pretrial interviews your child underwent; (3) whether you declined to allow your child to testify in court; (4) whether your child testified at trial by confronting the defendant or using an alternative method like closed circuit television; and (5) whether your child continued to suffer from trauma after the trial.
We have myrtle spurge growing on the hot, dry side of the house. After reading Ginny Hogan’s recent My View (“It’s time to purge the toxic myrtle spurge,” June 4), I went out there with a pickaxe, gloves, long sleeves and goggles, and got ready to root out those “noxious weeds.” Then, the spurge looked at me and said, “You Europeans are invasive and have been aggressive, spreading far and wide in the Southwest, causing enormous environmental damage. You outcompete Native Americans by taking up their available water supply and land, plus you release pollutant toxins into the air, land and soil that can damage anything living near it. Why are you picking on us?”
I sat down, put down my pickax, looked the plant and said, “You know, you have a point” and patted it on the leaf and left it alone. Maybe it’s not the plants we need to worry about.
Khalil Spencer
Santa Fe
Yes, to BLM rule
As a Luna County commissioner, I am writing in response to the piece (“Why does the BLM need a new rule to do its job,” My View, May 21) on the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Public Lands Rule. The BLM manages 13.5 million acres across the Land of Enchantment, and the agency is an integral part of our cultural heritage and economic vitality. BLM lands provide countless opportunities for outdoor recreation, promoting healthy lifestyles and attracting tourists who boost local businesses. BLM lands are where families hike, camp and connect with nature.
They offer invaluable spaces for hunting, fishing and exploring, ensuring our residents can enjoy the bounties of our great state. And our rural communities are gateways to stunning areas where people spend their money on lodging, dining and outdoor recreation activities. We must safeguard these lands for their ecological and economic value. Let us support the BLM Public Lands Rule and ensure the preservation and accessibility of public lands, and a vibrant and sustainable future for Luna County and New Mexico as a whole.