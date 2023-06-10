The report of a fire set off Cerrillos Road, reportedly by a “drug-abusing street person,” prompts me to write, because that’s just the tip of the iceberg (“Two fires reported Saturday; Rowley Ales trailer burns,” May 2). I work in a little shopping plaza with 10 businesses. Fires have been set here four times that I know of. We have had vandalism and numerous break-in attempts, and during business hours our employees and customers, many of them tourists, have been intimidated and threatened by individuals who seem at times to be out of their minds. A woman in town from Texas and her small daughter were driven into our store sobbing uncontrollably by a raving woman threatening to kill us all. I’ve been threatened while asking vagrants to leave, time after time.

We’ve been here for more than 20 years, and the last few have been an escalating nightmare. Some customers, both local and visiting, have told me they are afraid to shop here, and some employees are now afraid to work here. Santa Fe needs to wake up and do something about the psychotic, drug-addled people on our streets and in our neighborhoods. Everything I have described here happened within the last year, and less than a mile from the state Capitol.

Mike Spieth

Recommended for you