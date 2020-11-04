It’s a statewide problem — littering, as the editorial described (“Don’t trash New Mexico — or is it too late?” Nov. 2).
We need a concerted effort to reverse careless behavior that shames our population. The Public Education Department needs to create curriculum for all students that addresses the problem and teaches kids how to help reverse it. Outdoor education is key to learning respect for the land. Use the resources of our schools and colleges to design and implement programs and campaigns through art and social media.
Whatever happened to the “Toss no más” campaign? Get the Department of Transportation back on board with reminding drivers to save their trash for home deposit.
How can county and municipal waste authorities contribute to raising awareness of the problem? Virtually every public institution can play a role in changing trash habits. Let’s get it going!
Susan Richards
Albuquerque
Facts matter
Wednesday marked the end of the U.S. membership in the Paris climate accord. In the letter (“About those facts,” Oct. 31) in which the writer says other countries in the accord are “talk, talk, talk and no action,” let me share these facts.
Fact: Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. was on track to meet its commitments. President Donald Trump torpedoed our involvement. Fact: Several of the largest polluters are nearly on target for their commitments, meeting them and some exceeding them (China, India, Germany and more for example). Their successes cost the United States nothing, as each country acts independently or within a framework such as the European Union. Now China and the European Union will be the best performers in reducing emissions and even going completely carbon free (China by 2050). Denmark is so far ahead of its target that it has committed itself to even tighter goals.
You can lead true believers to the facts, but you can’t make them think.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Hardly scientific
A letter (“Do they work?” Oct. 27) stated that “30,000 world health scientists” had signed onto “The Great Barrington Declaration,” a pseudoscientific document promoting the public health policy of herd immunity to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The actual number and identities of signees is not currently verifiable; it is likely that the 30,000 number of health professionals is inflated.
The “declaration” is no different than any other publicly circulated petition and anyone can sign on to it. Or, if you prefer, you can claim to be a “public health professional” and your claim is accepted without any attempt at verification. Several people have publicly documented how they signed on with fake monikers such as “Prof. Johnny Bananas.”
It is helpful to know that this petition started under the auspices of the libertarian American Institute for Economic Research, a think tank funded by the right-wing billionaire Koch brothers, and it belongs to their global network of organizations actively involved in fighting efforts to deal with climate change. The declaration has been universally derided by medical and public health experts around the globe as epidemiologically invalid.
Steven Hecht
Santa Fe
Supermarket slackers
As recently as this Monday, at the beginning of the largest spike since the pandemic began, I have entered one popular chain grocery store, only to literally be greeted by the cliché — no one is minding the store. No worker stood by to check the governor’s mask mandate. I even chose not to take a cart for fear that they were not sanitized. Then when I entered the store, I witnessed an employee at customer service with a mask below her nose. What don’t they get? Do these people think this is some kind of joke?
I’ve witnessed this multiple times at this store and reported each instance to the New Mexico Health Department, yet nothing has changed. After 15 years, I am cutting up my frequent shopper card and moving on to Albertsons at St. Francis and Zia roads, where proper safety is prioritized. Should have done that back in March. I’m done.
John Trentacosta
Santa Fe
Be ready, citizens
Donald Trump has flaunted his willingness to break norms and laws to stay in power, and he’s got sycophantic allies, partisan judges and certainly his share of fans — many of them armed and dangerous — to help him.
Groups such as Hold the Line, Choose Democracy and Protect the Results (an alliance of over 130 organizations) are organizing in case his continuance is illegitimate. Please tune in. To save democracy, we’ll need everybody in some form or another. Three lines must not be crossed: All votes must be counted, without interference or intimidation; incidents of fraud, voter suppression, or other election irregularities must be investigated impartially and remedied as appropriate; and the true election results must be respected, regardless of who wins.
Our Declaration of Independence states that, “governments … derive their powers from the consent of the governed.” Withholding consent is one of the keys to thwarting a coup.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
