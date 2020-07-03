I recently and gladly finished my two-week quarantine arriving from out of state after I tested negative before I left. Even with a store person checking at the entrance of Albertsons in Plaza Entrada, there were people shopping without masks, obviously entering this way. It is against state and city laws. It’s the store’s responsibility to ensure patron safety.
One’s freedoms end where another’s begins. Our community health trumps the declared right of the few not to wear masks or social distance — the most basic precautions for themselves, their families and fellow citizens. If they or family members were to get COVID-19, they would expect the best health care available, stretching care away from the more responsible while being treated and paid totally or in part by the general public. Hopefully, they could be cured; but there is no cure for stupidity, arrogance and misplaced pride.
Howard Kessler
Santa Fe
Leaders must protect
The "expert” projections were terribly off with the economy-destroying, first round of COVID-19. No one wants to get sick. Our governor, mayor, City Council and sheriff are oath-bound to do their due diligence and answer the following questions before forcing further damage:
Who is getting sick? How are deaths counted? Are our hospitals truly overrun? How do the numbers compare to the average flu for last year? How often does a “positive” test include symptoms? Are you still testing for the flu now? Are there false positives?
Our leaders are beholden to protect and lead us righteously or face liability for their choices.
Adam Steinberg
Santa Fe
Honor freedom
It is about time that all people understand what Black Lives Matter means. I hope that Juneteenth is declared a National Holiday.
Howard Schwartz
Santa Fe
Voting can heal
Kamikazes For Trump cultists are being fomented by President Donald Trump to drink the Kool-Aid for his reelection. He feels immune to COVID-19 and has convinced fanatic followers there is no need for face masks or social distancing. Trump warriors will rally in great numbers in confined areas. Ironically, rally participants are forced to sign a liability waiver.
Those of us who realistically fear infecting ourselves, our families, our friends, and others are responsible and take precautions. So far, ingrained American individualism and perceived unlimited “constitutional” freedom have contributed to more than 120,000 unnecessary U.S. virus deaths.
Trump’s solution to his botched pandemic response? Open the economy. Protect the stock market. Corporations/businesses are covered against lawsuits while true small-business owners are grasping for financial straws. Workers worried about the coronavirus are threatened to return to work or else lose their jobs and unemployment benefits.
A healthy response? Vote in November.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Bird-watching at home
Kudos to columnist Anne Schmauss ("Young birds ready to take the leap," For the birds, June 22).
We happily watched as a robin pair built a nest under out side patio eaves, then laid eggs. The female dutifully sat on them through cool nights and warm days until four tiny babies hatched. We watched as the pair fed the babies miller moths in abundance, as well as worms, grubs and berries. Where did they find those long earthworms? And finally, we watched for nearly a whole day as all four young ones fledged. I even managed to video two of the baby birds gathering the courage to make the dive off their beams to the aspen in the yard to the gentle, insistent clucking encouragement of the mother. All fledglings made it out of the nest.
And we were amused the next day as we watched two adult robins trying desperately to find and feed four scattered young ones. We wish our robins all the best.
Carolyn Dusty Pruitt
Santa Fe
Reflections and hope
Many of us have watched with growing concern as the controversy over Santa Fe's historic monuments has grown increasingly angry and divisive. So it was inspiring to read the Sunday Opinion page, which featured three thoughtful, educational and inspiring views offered by concerned Northern New Mexicans.
Artist Sonny Rivera's "Oñate sculptor: It's wrong to remove art," Cecilia Pacheco's "We are all New Mexicans" and José Antonio Esquibel's "A time to reflect" each gave me a fresh perspective and the hope that we can come together to craft a solution that honors all sides.
Thanks to each of these writers for taking the time to offer their important insight. I urge Mayor Alan Webber to ask each of them to participate as he forms his committee on the future of our historic monuments.
Larry Davis
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.