Lower COVID-19 numbers, higher vaccination rates, longer days and the sun’s warmth have me feeling optimistic for spring. Why not galvanize residents to help with spring cleaning, beginning with picking up trash in our neighborhoods? A city or county master plan to coordinate Citizen Clean-Up Meet-Up Days (bring your own garbage bags) for masked-up, physically distanced, multigenerational trash brigades could benefit from a geographic information systems to identify the places that need it most, and track progress (say, track the number of bags collected to engage friendly neighborhood competition).
If the city does not have GIS capability, approach the experts at Descartes Labs for pro bono work. Beautifying the city does not need to wait until this pandemic pause ends, nor does it need to cost much money. Cleaner highways and byways are just one path to reviving love and respect for where we live.
Many hands make light work.
Meg MacDonald
Santa Fe
Stop pusher culture
For the sake of our teens and preteens, can our Legislature avoid a pusher culture in New Mexico? If marijuana is legalized instead of decriminalized, it will be sad to see advertisements everywhere we look. It’s not a safe drug. For those without certain medical problems, the harm far outweighs the benefits of getting high: damage to memory, lungs (if smoked), real ongoing loss of motivation, psychological addiction (in many).
Can’t we treat it more like tobacco than alcohol? Ban the ads on TV, radio, billboards that would normalize and glamorize the substance abuse. Even with medical marijuana, I see some pusher culture already: enticing names like Best Daze and Purple Haze; graphics of sultry Art Deco ladies getting high; discounts for first-timers, military personnel and for bringing in new customers; on-site chiropractors who charge $150 to make a qualifying diagnosis for strangers on the spot. None of the glamorization and marketing will be lost on our teens.
Robert Benon
Santa Fe
Vaccine relief
I am in the 1B vaccine group and registered with the New Mexico Department of Health on Jan. 6. I check my registration every day and have not heard a word about scheduling. I am 76, vulnerable and feeling very frustrated and ignored, and of course can’t get through to any departments or agencies for answers or satisfaction. Let’s get some improvement with this immediately, as well as some organization.
Katherine Sturges
Santa Fe
End the lies
The problems we inherited from former President Donald Trump have their origins in lies. I am constantly amazed how many people lie and get away with it. To this day, I can’t abide the smell or taste of passion fruit or any passion fruit juice. That’s because when I was growing up, if I lied and got caught, my mother washed my mouth out with passion fruit-flavored soap. Lack of consequences for lies just emboldens the liars, who upon realizing they can get away with the lies, continue to lie. I think the best example of this is Trump and his many cult cronies. He must be stopped and made to pay for his crimes and to also admit to the lie that he tells that he won the election or his minions will never believe that he lost.
Dick Hogle
La Puebla
Restoring the GOP
Now that Donald Trump has left office, will the Republican Party remain the party (or cult) of Trump? Can cooler heads steer the party away from the brink back to being a more conventional conservative party? Or will the party splinter into pro- and anti-Trump factions? Only time will tell, but if the Republicans or some portion of them wish to be regarded as a normal political party in a democracy, rather than a fascistic personality cult, this is the minimum that they must do:
u Acknowledge that Biden and Harris won in a free and fair election, that there is no evidence of significant voter fraud that could have affected the outcome, and that they are therefore the legitimate president and vice president of the United States.
u Denounce QAnon and similar conspiracies as delusional and without basis in fact.
u Denounce white supremacy, white nationalism and other racist ideologies. Acknowledge that all citizens have the same rights regardless of race, national origin, religion, etc., as guaranteed by the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution, and are welcome in the party.
u Pledge to seek political power only by legitimate constitutional means, never by force or violence or the threat thereof.
u Acknowledge that the free press, as guaranteed in the First Amendment, is vital for a healthy democracy and is not the enemy of the people.
Only by taking steps such as these, through actions as well as words, can the GOP can begin to redeem itself and resume its proper role as a participant in our democratic system.
David B. Doty
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.