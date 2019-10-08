Kate Noble is spot on in her thoughtful and insightful My View (“Let’s not talk about closing schools,” Oct. 6) in Sunday’s Santa Fe New Mexican. Her calling for a task force to analyze and assess how the Santa Fe school district can best utilize limited resources in the face of competing needs is worthy of bringing people together who have deep and broad experience and innovative design as part of their portfolios. There are numerous professionals and organizations in Santa Fe who understand the culture, who are passionate about serving the best interests and needs of educating kids today, and who are willing to help create and build a school district that is efficient, effective and noteworthy. No need to try and reinvent the wheel.
It is not only about buildings, although ideal and sustainable environments are most desirable; it is also about the quality of teaching and learning that takes place in those spaces. That is why this effort must be comprehensive, integrated and results-oriented. One key factor will be how collaborative the school district itself is willing to be with others in the community. No one has all the answers.
Gary Gruber, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Long game tactics
Given the increasing likelihood that the resident madman in the White House will not be president come inauguration day, leaders of Ukraine, China, Australia, etc., would be well advised to keep their response to Donald Trump’s bully pulpit tactics down to manageable levels of bowing and scraping. If the Trump administration actually investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, or any other Democratic presidential candidate, one of whom will probably be in charge of U.S. foreign policy in the near future — while sanity is much more likely under such an administration — all the candidates will likely remember who meddled in our politics.
The United States is not entirely innocent of meddling in the politics of other sovereigns, and history should convince Trump’s communicants that it is a bad idea to invite the wrath of the candidates, one of whom will be in charge of foreign policy, intelligence agencies, and economic governance of the United States.
Peter Shoenfeld
Santa Fe
Which way is right?
Message to all Republicans: Donald Trump made the bed. Then he soiled it. Now you all must sleep in it or find your moral compass and let it lead you to impeachment. The choice is yours and it is clear. Save our democracy!
Christine Dougharty
Santa Cruz
Creating opportunities
Two days before reading The New Mexican article (“Building pathways,” Learning, Sept. 30), I remember seeing a Native American nurse practitioner walk through the hallway and into a patient’s room in the North Valley Clinic in Albuquerque, where I am a student social worker. She was notable to me because hers was the first Native American face I saw wearing scrubs rather than in the hospital bed.
That lack of representation in the medical field is not caused by a lack of drive or motivation of Native Americans, but of the historically disadvantaged place they’ve been relegated to in our society. The burden of increasing Native American well-being should land on the government that had a hand in causing these disparities through years and years of oppression and unjust policy practices.
The Native American spirit is strong, and they should have every opportunity available to them to make their communities stronger. I greatly commend this medical careers academy program at the Santa Fe Indian School, as it seeks to increase and enhance opportunities for Native Americans to empower themselves.
Isabelle Sena
Albuquerque
