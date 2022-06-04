Gerry Gomez’s assurance (“Moving forward,” May 11) that he would soon be planting flowers after he returned to the burned remains of his home in Rociada gave me hope that the people of Northern New Mexico will continue to protect and nurture their way of life despite the devastation inflicted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. But such a recovery will take a long-term commitment on the part of the extended community to help mitigate the devastation.
Aid from the federal government will help, but only those with the resources to access it. I urge all Northern New Mexicans to continue to give generously to local aid organizations like the Las Vegas Community Foundation, the Luna Community College Foundation and Collaborative Visions in Mora, groups that can quickly get cash into the hands of people who, like Gomez, are anxious to begin the processes of restoration and rebuilding.
Kristie Ross
Santa Fe
Pathway to citizenship
The United States cannot continue to treat immigrants’ struggles as grift. Laws and policies have created institutional barriers that cause constant panic and uncertainty, destabilizing communities, and loss of agency, peace and security. I urge New Mexico to call, visit and write to our Democratic members of Congress, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, Sen. Martin Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, to utilize every tool in their toolbox to ensure Congress can pass a pathway to citizenship.
John Hoang
Albuquerque
Take the lead
Thank you, Garrett VeneKlasen (“Gun owners must speak up,” My View, June 2). Yes, responsible gun owners must take the lead on changing this country’s unreasonable views on gun ownership. Yes, the current interpretation of the Second Amendment is extreme to the point of the ridiculous. Yes, no one needs a military-style assault weapon and large-capacity magazines to protect property and family. Yes, stop glorifying gun ownership in movies and the media. And no: There aren’t already so many guns in private hands that regulation won’t make a difference. We need to start where we are and go forward from there. The Canadians are doing it; so can we.
Stephanie Schlanger
Santa Fe
A new middle
Garrett VeneKlasen’s recent My View (“Gun owners must speak up,” June 2) gives me hope for our future and the future of responsible gun control. I am an outdoors enthusiast and not a gun hater and see no reason to own an assault weapon. I agree that the National Rifle Association lost its way a long time ago and now reflects an industry and extremist viewpoint. I believe and hope that the viewpoint VeneKlasen expressed reflects that of most sportsmen and gun owners. As voters, we need our votes to reflect the new middle that is evolving and work to tamp the influence of extremes, both the right and the left.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Unsafe, unmasked
Air travel without a mask is not safe. I had avoided being infected with COVID-19 for the past three years. I have had two vaccines and two boosters, and I wear a mask when I am in a confined space. I have traveled by airplane to visit my daughters — one in California and one in Europe — and have always worn a mask in airports and on planes, as was required until recently. This past week, I traveled to Europe to visit my daughter but was one of the few wearing a mask on a full plane. I got COVID-19 within days. I don’t believe the airline’s statement that the cabin air is safe. What a shame we haven’t got the political will to require mask-wearing on airplanes. I guess I will have to hold off on further air travel until the air travel mask mandate returns or the disease is eliminated.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
No to gun-free zones
This is in response to Mayor Alan Webber’s email, “Time Out: Weekend Reflections from Mayor Alan Webber,” dated May 29. While some of Mayor Webber’s suggestions — such as providing gun locks, teaching gun violence prevention in schools, promoting mentorship and alternate dispute resolution, and implementing violence intervention programs — make sense, his idea to “prohibit guns in city buildings, public places, parks and other city-owned or controlled spaces” will jeopardize public safety. How many deranged individuals have walked to the front of a building, read a sign saying no firearms allowed, and then decided not to enter and commit a crime?
Gun-free zones are soft targets for killers to attack as they know they’ll encounter no resistance. The RAND Corporation found no qualifying evidence that gun-free zones decreased violent crime. According to a study from the Crime Prevention Research Center, 89 percent of mass shootings between 1988 and 2019 occurred in gun-free zones. Gun-free zones pose a danger to public safety and should be outlawed. If any city councilors vote for such a feel-good measure that endangers public safety, remember to vote them out of office.
Michael Roybal
Santa Fe