In the face of adversity lies opportunity. With the removal of our obelisk and the cultures, histories, art, reconciliation and truth commission being formed, Santa Fe has an opportunity to engage transformative, not retributive, justice.
Retributive justice asks: What rule was broken, who’s to blame and what shall their punishment be? These questions won’t lead to deep healing that serves our community into the future.
Fortunately, there are alternatives.
Restorative justice asks: Who was hurt and what are their needs? What are the causes and who are stakeholders? Whose obligation is it to address? What is an appropriate process to involve stakeholders and make things right?
Transformative justice asks: What social circumstances promoted the behavior? What structural, economic and political similarities exist between the incident and others like it? What measures could prevent future occurrences?
Vengeance does not heal the human heart, individually or collectively. Santa Fe, this is our opportunity to embark on a restorative and transformational process of healing justice.
Wendy Volkmann
Santa Fe
Follow the rules
I and my family have been working hard to follow the COVID-19 rules. I am so mad at those who believe we are imposing on their selfish personal rights. People who refuse to cooperate delay returning life to normal. Witness infections in red states. Witness their whiny president. Please contribute to healing. This is momentary if we can agree.
John Cole
Santa Fe
Not impressed
Some of President-elect Joe Biden’s potential Cabinet choices reveal we may not be getting much in the way of good people to head up the agencies. Former South Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, for example, is terrible. Here’s some information about her. In 2016, she stood against the interests of American consumers like myself, who have a right to know about GMOs in our food, by voting in favor of the DARK Act. She has also sided with polluters in many important votes on the environment, including voting in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline. She also voted in favor of a bill that would overturn a key EPA clean water rule and thereby undermine the Clean Water Act. These are all unacceptable choices for our children’s future.
Come on, people, how about showing the same passion you showed for electing Democrats to now support substantive change. Otherwise, what we’ll be getting is the same ole, same ole that led to Donald Trump. Democrats won; now let’s make sure they serve the people instead of making excuses for their bad, corporate-driven choices. They make concessions because they are often bought and paid for. Hope that’s not too harsh to print.
Susan Noel
Española
What to do
Advice to political parties:
To Republicans: Dump Donald Trump unless you want to take the next 10 years to put your political ideas in front of the American people again.
To Democrats: Pick up on two Trump themes that need to be rebranded: Drain the swamp and make America great again.
Herb Smith
Santa Fe
Its original meaning
The national organization Veterans For Peace urges our fellow citizens to reclaim Armistice Day as an event dedicated to the cause of world peace, as contrasted with the nationalistic celebration of those who go to war. The New Mexican (“For veterans, service comes first,” Our View, Nov. 11) states, “By 1938, the tribute to veterans was a national holiday, endorsed by Congress.” That statement distorts the 1938 act that made Nov. 11 of each year “a legal holiday to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’ “ In 1954, amid Cold War fever and growing McCarthyism, the 83rd Congress amended the 1938 act by replacing the word “Armistice” with “Veterans.” This has turned out to be not just a name change, but a perversion of the original intent of the 1938 act. Let veterans be recognized by an extension of Armed Forces Day in May. Restore Armistice Day as a reminder of the horrors of war and the urgency of finding or creating nonviolent means of resolving conflict.
Kenneth E. Mayers
major, USMCR (retired)
Santa Fe
He’s the winner
Donnie Trump has won. No, not the presidential election, but his bet with Putin on who could ruin the integrity and sanctity of our democratic election system. When he won the election four years ago, he claimed unfounded conspiracies that 3 million people got on buses (that’s a lot of buses) and went to other states to vote for Democrats. His former adviser, Steve Bannon, let us know at the beginning of this administration that the goal was to “deconstruct the government” — Donnie is still at it with the havoc he is creating at the Pentagon. He has appointed unqualified loyalists instead of the best available leaders in the various departments of state; I mean, Fox News alumni have been making policy for our country because they are good-looking on television. He has accomplished in four short years what Russia has been trying to do for decades. Nastrovya, comrade!
Louis Smith
Santa Fe
Get serious on housing
With all the construction going on all over Santa Fe, we’re still at square one with affordable housing.
In the article (“Zia Station proposal includes affordable housing,” Nov. 13), we hear that for the second half of the project, the fee-in-lieu payment will prevail once again, according to Jennifer Jenkins of JenkinsGavin Inc. The first half will have a combination of 10 percent affordable housing and the fee.
This payment should not exist. Ever. Period.
The Santa Fe New Mexican would do us a service by giving its readers a complete report of which developers have complied 100 percent by including affordable housing. And who has approved fee-in-lieu payments.
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
Sound approach
I appreciate Peter Smith’s piece (“Community capitalism would strengthen markets and people,” My View, Nov. 15). I suggest he send it to our governor and the Biden transition team.
Christine Pederson
Santa Fe
She’s not hurting
As a fourth-generation New Mexican, I’m writing to insist that our governor either return her salary for the two weeks of the shelter in place to the state coffers or give it to the charity of her choice. Her decision to shut the state down again is deplorable and a move that has put the good people of New Mexico in a financial and emotional down spin. In the meantime, she sits in the governor’s mansion not experiencing any financial pain, again, while her citizens lose their livelihoods.
If you agree with me, contact the Governor’s Office and express yourself, 505-476-2200. Please stand up for your rights, New Mexicans.
Nike Kern
Santa Fe
A Zonie thanks
Thanks, Santa Fe County. Your workers did an amazing job on Zonie Way. We are grateful for your expertise. Gracias.
Anthony Paceoni
Santa Fe
What’s the score?
Forget about COVID-19 chaos, forget about overflowing food banks, forget about increasing unemployment and failing businesses, forget about an electoral tsunami. The important thing to know is, “What score did the president shoot yesterday on the golf course?”
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Powerful article
I was just reading the article by Stephen Fox (“Battle for the Nile should receive attention,” My View, Nov. 15). I think that it’s very powerful and support the release of the article and articles that expand an awareness of monumental events outside of our borders. We are all connected. Thank you. Please share more content like this.
Jordan Ramos
Santa Fe
Fox viewer?
Regarding the article (“Surging virus gets a shrug in Midwest,” Nov. 15) and this comment. The person saying, “but if I get it, I get it. That’s just how I feel” is a selfish individual who does not have “a good sense of how dangerous the coronavirus can be.” So he gets it, then passes it on to customers, clerks, family and friends. I’ll bet he is a Fox viewer and Donald Trump fan.
Jan Hale Barbo
Santa Fe
No design-by-committee
Jeepers creepers! The Plaza design effort is beginning to look like an overcrowded life raft.
I can understand a commission guiding the city’s programs in culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth. But that doesn’t focus, now, on reimagining the Plaza’s focal point. The larger the commission, the greater is the risk of delay and compromised design. When would we ever see a brilliant and inspiring Plaza centerpiece?
Have the powers that be considered how other cities have created their iconic landmarks? These are rarely designed by a committee. Let’s use a task force to kick off a process guided by a strong statement of purpose and basic parameters, and then sponsor a wide-open competition for designs.
We might be pleasantly surprised by genius in simplicity. Consider Chicago’s “bean,” the U.S. Vietnam Memorial, the redesigned entrance to the Louvre. So let’s streamline our process and get going! Santa Fe is up to this challenge.
RD Mariner
Santa Fe
Let mayor lead
All of you who criticize Mayor Alan Webber over the toppling of the obelisk: You have had many decades of opportunity to reconcile the differences between our cultures here. Surely you agree this is no easy task. Why didn’t you resolve the tensions yourselves already? Why did you do nothing all these years?
Webber is doing a great job. Sure, he has his faults, but what’s not to like? He’s a new full-time mayor who is doing his darnedest to make this city prosper, lead it into the future and reconcile the many differing opinions in this great city. Why not let him lead for a while and see where he goes with all this? As they say: Lead, follow or get out of the way.
David Lagasse
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.