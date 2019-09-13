The Santa Fe Woman’s Club is planning its 13th annual Flea Market. It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club clubhouse at 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The Santa Fe community has learned that it pays to come early.
The Santa Fe Woman’s Club does this to raise money supporting scholarships for young women and to help other nonprofits. All of the fabulous items you’ll want to buy have been donated. All the helpers are volunteers. Your purchases will fill the coffers to help a lot of people. Your tax-deductible donations will become affordable treasures.
For more information on how to make donations, call 505-983-9455.
Dolores Whitaker
board member
Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association
Santa Fe
You name it
I have been mulling over what I read recently about the DeVargas Center (“Time to rename DeVargas Center,” My View, Aug. 25). The ongoing movements in this country to rewrite history are baffling if not impertinent.
However, it occurred to me that naming the DeVargas Center “You Name It Mall” would satisfy everyone. It would likely be the only mall in the entire world with that name. And, those who would change everything could call it what they like and no one would care. The merchants within the structure already have expensive exterior signs. They surely wouldn’t mind.
Andy Ritch
Santa Fe
N.M. chile lure
I’m sure the serval would still be at large if they had used Colorado chile (“Green chile chicken helps nab African cat,” Sept. 6). New Mexico: 1, Colorado: 0.
Stephen Quesada
Santa Fe
See and learn
I was fortunate on Sept. 4 to be at the St. Michael’s Drive branch of New Mexico Bank & Trust when a beautiful La Reina, handsome Don Diego and the Fiesta Court, led by a five-piece mariachi band, arrived to sing about and promote Fiesta. What fun! A gentleman, dressed in full Spanish Colonial royalty garb, and I did the chicken dance, along with other members of the court and bystanders. It was a celebration, not of conquest but of remembrance, and I loved every minute of it. I fail to see how this could hurt schoolchildren; in fact, it might enliven the study of history and entice them to learn the full story of the return of Don Diego de Vargas to Santa Fe in 1692.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Too wide
How has a supposed repair to the damaged Rail Trail turned into a two-lane road (“Section of Rail Trail will be closed until November,” In brief, Aug. 9)? The trail below Avenida Eldorado is now literally wide enough in places to drive two cars abreast. It sure isn’t a “trail” anymore. What really gets me is that to create this freeway, they dug up several mature trees including old piñon pines, which are scarce in this area. I’m sure that if the people who use this trail knew that they were going to kill trees, they would have objected.
Robert Coyle
Santa Fe
Put out fires
I find some interesting points being made by both sides of the Fiesta/de Vargas discussion (“After end of Entrada, is Don Diego next to go?” Sept. 6). The terms being used are “revisionist history” and “genocide.”
First, it seems that the radical activists are complaining about others revising history when they themselves are doing the same thing. The second term, “genocide,” is defined as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group,” which is inflammatory and designed to fuel the fires and preclude a logical and rationale discussion of the issue.
There is a phrase commonly used in this type of discussion that may put things in proper perspective, “Where the English and the Dutch once were, the Native American no longer are; where the Spanish once were, the Native American still are.” Compare New Mexico to the Eastern seaboard and think about this.
George C’ de Baca
Santa Fe