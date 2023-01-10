Sadly, commentary contributor Randall Balmer (“Countering Catholic fundamentalism, By the Way, Jan. 1) in his condemnation of Catholic fundamentalism seems to ignore the fundamentals of Catholicism as given to us by saints Paul, Augustine and Aquinas. Indeed, Balmer’s characterization of the traditional Latin Mass and the priests who say it as “dreary” is an attempt to dumb down the argument over the direction of the contemporary church and its respect, or lack of it, for the moral, liturgical and doctrinal fundamentals that came from its most important theologians.
I would expect better from a professor of religion at Dartmouth and suggest that instead of seeking guidance from today’s Jesuits, he turn to the syllabus taught by the Society of Jesus 50 years ago in our introduction to theology at Georgetown. Some truths indeed remain alive and well.
Jim Zebora
Eldorado
Update land code first
The city of Santa Fe governing body’s vote on the contentious rezoning application of 2200 Old Pecos Trail needs to be put on hold until the recently hired Clarion Associates completes the update of the city’s land use code. Clarion is charged with creating a “clear regulatory framework that supports holistic development of the community.” Including an alternative dispute resolution mechanism in the code that would prevent the one-sidedness that currently exists with this project. Since 1994, Albuquerque has used a facilitation process in land use projects (cabq.gov/legal/adr/land-use-facilitation). If such a dispute resolution process existed here, then Santa Fe’s neighborhoods could actually have a voice.
Lily O’Leary
Santa Fe
Track the mail
Concerned about your mail getting stolen (“’Porch pirates’ target Tesuque neighborhood over holidays,” Jan. 3)? Sign up for the free U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service (usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm) You get photos of mail that is expected to arrive each day. If you notice that something is missing, you can easily report it online via the Informed Delivery website. Knowing what is supposed to arrive each day gives our family a bit more peace of mind. Hope this helps!
Justin Garoutte
Santa Fe
Money dominates
The decision to allow new expensive houses on Old Pecos Trail comes down to one thing: money. The developers will get their share, the city will get its share and the state will get some, too. The rest of us are the losers. Period.
Leslie Rich
Santa Fe
The entrance is fine
Well, I hate to disagree with an architect (“Here’s a sky-high idea to welcome people to Santa Fe,” Building Santa Fe, Jan. 8), but when we pick up our family/friends/visitors at the Santa Fe Airport, they always think the car wrecking yard is hilarious!