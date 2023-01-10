Sadly, commentary contributor Randall Balmer (“Countering Catholic fundamentalism, By the Way, Jan. 1) in his condemnation of Catholic fundamentalism seems to ignore the fundamentals of Catholicism as given to us by saints Paul, Augustine and Aquinas. Indeed, Balmer’s characterization of the traditional Latin Mass and the priests who say it as “dreary” is an attempt to dumb down the argument over the direction of the contemporary church and its respect, or lack of it, for the moral, liturgical and doctrinal fundamentals that came from its most important theologians.

I would expect better from a professor of religion at Dartmouth and suggest that instead of seeking guidance from today’s Jesuits, he turn to the syllabus taught by the Society of Jesus 50 years ago in our introduction to theology at Georgetown. Some truths indeed remain alive and well.

Jim Zebora

