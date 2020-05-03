We have a family member who applied for unemployment over five weeks ago. He has dutifully done the weekly certification required. He still has received no benefits. On the Workforce Solutions website, his application says it is pending. Now the first of the month is here, and rent is due. Fortunately, we can help him pay the May rent. Otherwise he would be in desperate straits. Many others must be in the same boat but without family members who can help. Is there nothing that can be done to streamline the claims process?
Donald Stout
and Chuck Higgins
Santa Fe
Track your contacts
Obviously, contact tracing to map COVID-19's spread is very important in our lives. Why has the general public not been advised (required?) to maintain a daily personal diary of their contacts? It would be such a simple matter for everyone to do it, and it obviously would mitigate the problem of identifying their contacts should the need arise.
It is not too late to start. Our federal Coronavirus Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should at least make such a plea/demand of the general public.
Jack Busch
Santa Fe
Let the sun shine
The human body is the most incredible, finely tuned machine ever built. Nothing manmade has ever come close. The cardiovascular system, the respiratory system and so on keep us working at tiptop. We have an entire orchestra dedicated to fighting foreign invaders called the immune system. Every day our bodies are bombed with potentially deadly viruses, parasites and bacteria, and our immune system jumps into action within a thousandth of a second, sending military forces to destroy invading armies.
We all know that eating healthy, taking vitamins and minerals and exercising boosts the immune system, but so do sunshine and the positive mind. Therefore, why are our plant nurseries closed except for curbside or delivery? Why are the skate parks and many of our favorite hiking spots closed? A beautiful day in the sun is an excellent way to fight this virus. Until someone can give me a scientific reason for limiting our nurseries to curbside only, I will continue to be wary and lose trust in our blue, Democratic state. What is truly happening here?
Rosey Earth
Santa Fe
Shift the banks
Never before have the failings of our system been so starkly revealed as during the current pandemic. And never before have the funds required to operate our state, county and municipal budgets been so much at risk. Rather than have the funds derived from state, county and municipal taxes be deposited in "too big to fail" banks, New Mexico's taxpayer funds should be deposited in a public bank like the 100-year-old Bank of North Dakota.
The record of the Bank of North Dakota to help that state weather economic downturns and natural disasters is an instruction manual for New Mexico right now. By establishing a public bank in New Mexico, we can keep our public funds safe, local and working for all New Mexicans. For more information, contact the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity (info@aflep.org).
Clifton Chadwick
Albuquerque
Get the picture
I found Thom Mason's article ("Meeting virus challenge head on," My View, April 28) in The New Mexican to be interesting, although it doesn't give a complete picture of Los Alamos National Laboratory's activities. According to Department of Energy figures, 66 percent of LANL's budget is devoted to weapons, presumably largely devoted to weapons of mass destruction capable of annihilating the human race. Are we to forgive LANL for wanting to salve its collective conscience?
John McClure
Santa Fe
Clean air is essential
The virus that causes COVID-19 underscores the need for clean air rules now more than ever to protect our families' lungs. Air pollution exacerbates heart and lung ailments, including asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. People with underlying health conditions, including lung and heart disease, are most at risk for serious complications and adverse outcomes from COVID-19. The link between air quality and public health is clear in New Mexico.
Oil and gas pollution degrades our air quality and harms the health of our families. The State of the Air report released by the American Lung Association recently gives failing grades for ozone pollution to rural communities that are home to oil and gas operations, such as Eddy, Lea and San Juan counties. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is on the right track holding the oil and gas industry accountable to reduce its methane waste and pollution. For the sake of our children’s health and futures, she must finalize nationally leading rules this year to reduce emissions.
Celerah Hewes
Albuquerque
Job well done
Kudos to the entire team at Enterprise Bank & Trust who stayed up all night to ensure their small-business clients got the funding they needed during the most recent Small Business Administration program. A special shoutout and thank you to Marie Valdez (Galisteo Street branch) for her help, expertise and patience during these trying times.
Pat Smart
Santa Fe
Trying to survive
Maddening, simply maddening. No stimulus check and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance at the Department of Workforce Solutions a nightmare. The anxiety over all this is almost worse than COVID-19. Can't Workforce Solutions hire more techs to answer the phones? The site actually worked and I was able to submit a claim, but that is where it all stopped as weekly certification is a mess and the site continually blocks me out over my "job title." The phone number to answer questions is busy all the time; I have called three days now and cannot get through. The site offers no answers to questions and mostly directs you back to the telephone number. I wish the governor or the members of Congress would try applying themselves. They might see what a nightmare and stressful situation this is.
Christina Miller
Santa Fe
Move the protests
In response to the recent protesters at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe: You shouldn't be angry at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for trying to protect your health and safety at this perilous time. You should be protesting in front of the White House against President Donald Trump's inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, under his watch, more than 65,000 people have died in two months. He and his "task force" are to blame for the lack of national testing and contact tracing and the lack of personal protection equipment. He has failed to utilize the Defense Production Act. He has failed to offer support to the states and to governors and mayors in this country who desperately need the government to lead and support them. He has offered little sympathy or empathy for those who have been struck down by this "invisible enemy," as he puts it.
Instead, he continually boasts about how much he and his task force have done, focusing on himself and continually fighting with the press. We need a real president, someone who can take charge and tell the truth to the American people. Remember, Lujan Grisham has our best interests at heart during this difficult time. Trump couldn't care less what happens to you.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
