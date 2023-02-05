City government in Clovis voted essentially to ban access to safe and legal abortion in their town. They seem to have the time and energy, if not finances, to go after the reproductive rights of their female citizens as if they were livestock. At the same time, sick and dying dogs languish in the city’s sub-standard animal shelter, which is starved of proper quarantine facilities. According to TheSanta Fe New Mexican of Feb. 2, “Veterinarian resources in the Clovis area ‘are slim to none.’ ” Hey Clovis — how about leaving women’s reproductive rights and access to prenatal health care alone and put your so-called pro-life energy into saving the lives of those without voices — needy animals, the rescues, pets and livestock?
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Winners deserve privacy
The recent article by Milan Simonich (“No jackpot: Senator aims to weaken records law,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 3) deriding the proposal to keep lottery winners anonymous fails to convince me. Eleven U.S. states allow large winners to remain anonymous, plus all nine European Union countries that participate in the euro millions draw. They recognize a winner’s right to privacy and the dangers of allowing personal financial information to be accessed freely. New Mexico should follow the lead of these other jurisdictions and approve the legislation proposed by Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview.
Anthony Moore
Santa Fe
Toxic world
Study: Pollution exposure linked to depression.
Would I be presumptuous to assume that this would include toxic politics and politicians?
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Keep kids skating
I am writing as a concerned Santa Fe resident and parent of an ice skater worried about the proposal to use the ice rink for indoor soccer. I have several objections to the appropriation of a public facility for commercial gain. Saturdays are the busiest days on the ice at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. And that is when the unnamed team would schedule home games on our ice rink. This facility serves novice and training skaters of all ages. However, my main concern is my shy teen who picked figure skating after a lonely year of pandemic isolation. There is deeper significance for our children who have formed a community at the community center.
My second objection is what I presume would be city funds to purchase the turf for the league. Many municipalities have fallen for sports projects, only to see sports franchises leave behind the investments paid out of public coffers without so much as a look back. I particularly take objection to the city’s announcement. “This collaboration is such a wonderful opportunity for our community and youth to see this level of arena soccer … .” How can anyone presume that youths watching others play sports is as beneficial as their own use of the ice? In an era of childhood obesity, what we need is more opportunities for our kids to do sports, not more business opportunities for rich guys.
Evelyn J. Herrera
Santa Fe
Include Black history
The Humanities Department at Monte del Sol Charter School supports the teaching of African American history including the Black Lives Matter Movement and Black writers linked to Black feminism and queer rights. Anti-oppression and anti-racism are an integral part of our curriculum. Our professional development includes anti-racism and diversity/inclusion training so that we may better serve the needs of our students and their families. The newly updated and adopted New Mexico K-12 social studies standards also support these historical themes.
Wendy Leighton
Santa Fe
For shame
The New Mexican has reported this about Republican Rep. Bill Rehm’s crime bills (“GOP rep.’s crime bills likely dead,” Feb. 1). His bills would have protected merchants from being sued for stopping shoplifters, imposed a life sentence for a person convicted of a third felony and created a felony charge of using a firearm during a drug deal. If the Democrats truly care about public safety, why do they block commonsense legislation? The Democrats should be ashamed.