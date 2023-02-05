City government in Clovis voted essentially to ban access to safe and legal abortion in their town. They seem to have the time and energy, if not finances, to go after the reproductive rights of their female citizens as if they were livestock. At the same time, sick and dying dogs languish in the city’s sub-standard animal shelter, which is starved of proper quarantine facilities. According to The Santa Fe New Mexican of Feb. 2, “Veterinarian resources in the Clovis area ‘are slim to none.’ ” Hey Clovis — how about leaving women’s reproductive rights and access to prenatal health care alone and put your so-called pro-life energy into saving the lives of those without voices — needy animals, the rescues, pets and livestock?

Georgia Jones-Davis

Santa Fe

