I attended a meeting at the Pojoaque Fire Station called to discuss the reasons for the forthcoming closure of the waste transfer station in Tesuque. An astute resident observed the situation could result in either a "win-win" for Tesuque Pueblo and Santa Fe County or a "lose-lose" if the negotiations should fail; each side will lose something of importance. One only can speculate as to what the incentive is for the respective parties to have taken what appears to be intractable positions, and, in this case, who is the beneficiary of the lose-lose position? Might it be that the winner is an unrelated vendor of trash collection services who stands to gain hugely from the closure?
Richard Renaldo
Santa Fe
A moving essay
Scott Leuthold's essay ("Wildfire losses profound, but we carry legacies, homes with us," Commentary, June 12) was a profoundly thoughtful and extraordinarily well-written essay. To The Santa Fe New Mexican, I would urge more such collaboration. He's a keeper.
Herb Smith
Santa Fe
Power and control
Every state that bans abortion should be required to support mother and child with adequate housing, food, health care and child care until that child reaches age 18.
And please, stop using the term “pro-life.” These are (usually) the same people who support the death penalty and the unrestricted access to guns, the sole purpose for which is to kill and maim. These people are about power and control, not life.
C.S. Martingale
Santa Fe
Ronchetti climate denials
It is the year 2022, and we still have climate change denialism. It’s ludicrous, especially considering the wildfires devastating our state. At this point, it should be unacceptable for a candidate like New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti to publicly deny the impacts of climate change. That displays a breathtaking level of ignorance, especially coming from a former meteorologist. Dismissing one of the gravest interests of our state economy would be bad enough, but I was stunned beyond words to see him laugh out loud and scoff when asked if climate change causes wildfires in a recent video. He laughed. That single moment of profound disrespect toward those who have lost so much told me everything I needed to know when I walk into the voting booth.
Ronchetti clearly doesn’t believe the science, but it also seems like he doesn’t care about New Mexico’s forests or the terrifying experience that New Mexicans in the path of the wildfires are facing. We need elected leaders who represent the values of our state — someone who cares about our environment, our natural resources, our communities and our heritage. Someone who will take the steps to protect us and the beauty around us. How does Ronchetti expect to keep Northern New Mexicans safe from future wildfires without addressing climate change?
Wiz Allred
Taos
Why now?
So Gov. Michelle Grisham Lujan wants the federal government's help keeping all illegal immigrants across the border because it's costing too much to care for them? Why is she so concerned now? Could it be because she wants to be reelected? The border problem has been there since she took office.
Benjamin de Monte Vigil
Santa Fe
A shoutout for Cassutt
As current and emeritus members of the Board of Trustees of Santa Fe Pro Musica, we believe the recent press regarding the resignation of our Artistic Director necessitates our response and declaration of complete support for our Executive Director Andréa Cassutt and the organization’s staff.
Santa Fe Pro Musica is navigating the transition from founder leadership to a next phase — a dynamic feat for any organization — all while presenting a full season of outstanding orchestral programs, internationally renowned string quartets and baroque concerts. We also continue our decades-long tradition of featuring women composers and conductors, supporting new works and educational outreach.
We are committed to Santa Fe Pro Musica’s role in the community as an esteemed New Mexico non-profit arts organization—now completing its 40th anniversary season while emerging from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. We are excited about the coming year and delighted about the appointment of Carol Redman as Music Director.
Tim Terell, president,
Kay Swindell, vice president
Scott Baker, secretary
board of trustees
Santa Fe Pro Musica
Museum drive fabulous!
The results are in, and a huge thank you to all the volunteers (181 from seven states), 2,100 enthusiastic shoppers over six hours of enthusiastic shopping and 5,530-plus volunteer hours. With net results of over $150,000, the Museum of International Folk Art's education and exhibition programs will be further enhanced. The highly detailed planning (and a great deal of resilience) paid off. Way to go Friends of Folk Art!!!
Bruce Larsen
chair, advancement committee
Museum of International Folk Art
Santa Fe