Some people are pushing to have the forest closures lifted. Nationally, an astounding 89 percent of wildfires were human-caused in 2018. A large proportion of these started with abandoned or poorly extinguished campfires. Over my 45 years working as a professional forester in Northern New Mexico, I have observed that campfire restrictions are only marginally effective. Frequently campers find remote locations in the forest where they can build a fire unseen.
On the other hand, forest closures appear to be far more effective in reducing the number of unauthorized campfires. In addition, forest closures limit the possibility of wildfires starting from a cigarette ash or an improperly installed catalytic converter. When the moisture content of the duff in the forest is as low as 2 percent to 4 percent, a forest closure is the only sure way to prevent a catastrophic wildfire. I strongly support the continuation of forest closures.
Henry H. Carey
director, Forest Trust
Santa Fe
Killing kids
According to the Washington Post, for age 1 to 19, car accidents had been the most common cause of death, but guns killed more in 2020 and again in 2021. There are approximately 1.2 guns for every person in the United States and 1.88 vehicles. Yet vehicles must be registered, insured and drivers licensed after around 16 hours of drivers’ education. It is time to register, license and insure guns in the same way as vehicles. Special licenses and training are required for certain vehicles, such as commercial and motorcycles. The same can be true of certain guns, such as the AR-15s and Bushmasters. If we can register our bodies (Selective Service, Medicare, health insurance and more), license our professions, insure our homes and agree to control in many other phases of our lives, there is no reason we cannot do the same with guns.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
A tribute
As a retired commissioned officer in the Colorado National Guard, I am in agreement with Jeff Clark’s sentiment that a Memorial Day event should be expected to acknowledge the sacrifice of the military heroes who died in service of our country (“Empty of meaning,” Letters to the Editor, May 26). As stated on the website, however, the Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus concert presented May 24 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi was dedicated to all those who served our country, not specifically to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The intent of the concert was also to uplift the community and commemorate the lives of those who have recently passed. As the concert was not performed on Memorial Day, and while it may not have been an overtly patriotic celebration, the music spoke for itself in many ways — which great music often does.
Dr. Steven Goldstein
treasurer, board of directors
Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus
Tesuque
End expense accounts
Political tribes will always take hypocritical jabs at each regarding taxpayer-funded expense accounts (“Governor’s mansion used state funds for party costs,” May 26). If potential GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti wins, the Democrats will call him out. If he does win, maybe he could end the account, or just not use it. The journey to stop hypocrisy begins with one step. Long story short, our governors and whoever their guests are, for the most part can afford to pay for their own food and drink. They’ll understand. After all, we do rank third in poverty as a state. Have a potluck, like normal people. I would be OK if the governor’s expense account were used to host a buffet for say, a local school’s fundraiser for field trips, or for Esperanza Shelter having a rummage sale up at the people’s mansion. The neighbors could certainly find some deals and afford not have to barter on prices.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
One-issue voter
When I was 12, not long after completing a hunter safety class, I headed off into brush fields near my home to hunt a jackrabbit. It was not long before a jackrabbit popped up with its ears straight up and stared at me The rabbit was beautiful and then I discharged the .22-caliber rifle. The rabbit toppled over. I felt sick to my stomach, but it passed. This was not my last hunt, but on that day, I learned that the only truly safe protection from such a terrible killing machine is not to be in front of it.
I have been a teacher for 37 years and plan to teach for a few more. In the back of my mind, I do fear that like that hapless jackrabbit, I, too, could be on the wrong side of a gun held by an angry person in my classroom. This is why I am prepared to engage in moral defense against gun violence in our schools. I will do so with my vote and in a political campaign. I have voted in every election since I was 18 years old (1974). I seldom vote for a straight party ticket in a general election. This year I will not vote for any political candidate who does not support universal background checks on all gun purchases, no exceptions. I also will consider whether the candidate supports an assault weapon ban. At the very least, I hope a political candidate would consider “well regulation” of assault weapons, including a waiting period and a more detailed background check.
Stephan Hauf
Santa Fe
Save the children
Again, again and again we watch in horror as some depraved person takes up an AR-15 and murders innocent people. They are children, mothers, fathers, grandparents, friends. Some of our elected officials have tried in vain to ban the sale of assault weapons to ordinary citizens, to no avail. On Thursday evening, I watched in dismay an interview with Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, where he stated that the ban on assault weapons was a Democratic and media bill, an attempt to remove the Second Amendment rights. No, the Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
I, as a mother, a woman and yes, a Democrat, have no desire to remove legitimate rifles and handguns from people who wish to use them for hunting or their desired need to feel protected. I do believe that there should be stronger background checks, stronger regulations and red flag laws put in place. The young man in Uvalde, Texas, legitimately purchased two AR-15s immediately after his 18th birthday. Should that not have been a “red flag?” I propose that any future gun safety legislation be named “Save the Children.” Then, let the members of the GOP try to evade the questions and reasons why they do not want to save the children.
Victoria Murphy
Santa Fe
Put it to a vote
Given the inability, or unwillingness, of our Congress to pass legislation on gun safety or gun restrictions, it may be time for the United States to initiate a federal referendum on this issue. Many other democracies avail themselves of this type of voter participation. We could, too. The powerful lobbies which have opposed gun reform for many years should not be able to block the will of the people.
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
Act by voting
Every time there is a mass massacre in the United States, you hear the mass response of our concerned citizens, “This can’t continue; they have to do something!” Well, wake up folks! “They” have proven that they have not, and will not, do anything. So, forget about that strategy, scream as loud as you want, but “they” don’t hear you. But there is something that can be done. And it is not by “them,” it is by you. You have to get out and vote and convince every sane person you know to vote. Get rid of that pathetic spineless band of do-nothing cowardly Republican senators who are afraid to cross their supreme leaders, even if it means saving the lives of innocent elementary kids. Yes, it might be a long, slow process, but it beats doing what “they” have always done — absolutely nothing!
Robert Thornburg
Santa Fe
The true sin
Let’s clear up something suggested in a letter (“The Bible condemns,” May 23). Genesis 38:9-10 has been used, falsely, by many to condemn masturbation. Onan was not punished for spilling his seed on the ground but for willfully failing to provide an heir for his deceased older brother, Er, by sleeping with his brother’s widow, Tamar, as commanded by his father, Judah. By Jewish law, his older brother’s heir would be first in line for the family inheritance. Onan wanted that inheritance for himself.
John Fleetwood
Taos