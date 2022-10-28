I recently visited immigrant detainees at the Torrance County Detention Center in Estancia and was disheartened to learn of the mental, physical and emotional distress the detainees are being subjected to at this deteriorating facility. The men there are not criminals. Rather, they have correctly and legally requested asylum under existing international and U.S. law. Yet they are detained, often for long periods. One detainee, Kesley Vial, recently died by suicide there because he had lost all hope.

There is also a shortage of personnel at the prison, resulting in poor security, lack of maintenance and inadequate care of the inmates. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaimed by the United Nations in 1948, sets forth the right to life, liberty and security for each person (Article 3), as well as the right to seek asylum from persecution (Article 14.1). That is all these men are requesting: the right to liberty, humane treatment and for our country to honor its own immigration laws.

Detainees who have committed no crime should be released immediately, and the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Detention Center in Torrance should be closed.

