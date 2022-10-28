I recently visited immigrant detainees at the Torrance County Detention Center in Estancia and was disheartened to learn of the mental, physical and emotional distress the detainees are being subjected to at this deteriorating facility. The men there are not criminals. Rather, they have correctly and legally requested asylum under existing international and U.S. law. Yet they are detained, often for long periods. One detainee, Kesley Vial, recently died by suicide there because he had lost all hope.
There is also a shortage of personnel at the prison, resulting in poor security, lack of maintenance and inadequate care of the inmates. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaimed by the United Nations in 1948, sets forth the right to life, liberty and security for each person (Article 3), as well as the right to seek asylum from persecution (Article 14.1). That is all these men are requesting: the right to liberty, humane treatment and for our country to honor its own immigration laws.
Detainees who have committed no crime should be released immediately, and the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Detention Center in Torrance should be closed.
Each election cycle, higher education institutions from around the state ask New Mexico voters to approve millions in bonds to help upkeep buildings and replace aging equipment. This November, the ask carries greater consequences. Bond Question 3 on your ballot includes reconstruction and equipment upgrades to the University of New Mexico Children’s Psychiatric Center. The current infrastructure was built in the early 1970s and no longer meets the increasing behavioral health needs of our children. To be blunt, as a state, we can better support behavioral health care for the youth and adolescents of our state, pueblos, tribes and nations. This is a need we all must work together to meet.
According to UNM Health, New Mexico’s youth suicide rate is more than double the national average at 14.9 per 100,000. One out of five high school students in our state seriously contemplated suicide in the last year. UNM Health offers the state’s only children’s emergency psychiatric unit and the only inpatient and partial hospitalization program available regardless of a family’s ability to pay. And UNM expects the need to grow by at least 16 percent in the next decade. If voters approve Bond Question 3, UNM Health can add more beds, treat more children and recruit and retain the nation’s best behavioral health providers. Do your part by voting yes on Bond Question 3.
On Sept. 11, The New Mexican printed a letter entitled, "What risk?" about electing Mark Ronchetti governor. I immediately thought of a letter printed in 2016 wherein a gentleman I know personally, from San Jose, N.M., said he would hold his nose and vote for Donald Trump rather than Hillary Clinton.
The public record is now replete with what a big mistake it was for the United States to have Trump as president. The people who voted for him knew what they were voting for, they thought. I decided to ignore the “Let’s give Ronchetti a chance. What do we have to risk?” letter. And did until now, when the question arose, why ignore it?
Ronchetti is as qualified, based on work experience as a weather forecast reader as Trump’s business bankruptcies and self-promotion prepared him to be commander in chief of the U.S. military. Declassifying in his mind! Gov. Ronchetti. How enchanting would that be? As Dirty Harry would say — a man’s gotta know his limitations.
The U.S. has been plagued by the Republican Party’s devolution into an anarchist mob. With the continuing debasement of good citizens to MAGA authoritarian and MAGA treasonous leadership, what is to become of our two-party system? Where will good citizens go as a political home as we fear a one-party system when former President Donald Trump's efforts prevail in destroying what remains of the Grand Old Party?
My answer is simple, and there are multiple examples of its functioning. The Democrats are a two-party system. They have the range of political and cultural beliefs that if you actually believe in democracy and the rule of law, provide every American with a place to influence the better outcomes for our nation. The Build Back Better bill started out as a liberal wish list of social and tax-the-rich schemes brought to heel by conservative forces within the Democratic caucus. Louisiana’s Democratic governor supports restrictions on abortion only seen in the supposed red states. Sober, sane gun control law was signed into law with support from across the isle with even MAGA Republican support in the House and Senate. Conservatives fiscal, social, religious or international, can join the Democratic Party and influence progress in our country in a positive way.