Diablo Canyon is a New Mexico treasure. Just 30 minutes from Santa Fe, Diablo offers stunning vistas of the Rio Grande corridor, the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains and Otowi peak. Diablo is also an exceptional destination for rock climbers. And on Saturday, the climbing community came out in force to show their love for these spectacular public lands.
With the help of our local climbing organization, New Mexico Climbers Resource and Advocacy Group and the New Mexico Mountain Club, over 30 volunteers participated in a trash cleanup and graffiti-removal project. We collected an entire truck bed's worth of trash from the main Diablo trailhead and along the river at the end of Buckman Road.
The effort was an inspiring display of the way the recreation community can demonstrate our commitment to care for the public lands we love and take the initiative to organize the projects land management agencies may not have the money or resources to do themselves. Thanks to all who came out to help in the cleanup. And may this be the first of many public land appreciation efforts from those of us who love to play in New Mexico's great outdoors.
Leia Barnett
board member
New Mexico Climbers Resource and Advocacy Group
Santa Fe
Outlaw traps
No argument can justify the horror of a long and excruciating death by a trap, be it for a domestic or wild animal. No human being could endure the pain of being caught in one. Traps have to be outlawed on both public and private lands.
Helga Ancona
Santa Fe
Mayor MIA
The meeting at Frenchy's Field Park earlier this week to introduce the community to the first steps in the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process was ably conducted by the executive director, Valerie Martinez. However, since starting this process has taken 18 months, the anger that has been building up in our community boiled over, and there was a good deal of shouting. It seems to me that Mayor Alan Webber should have been there to deal with this verbal abuse, which was clearly directed at him. As so often happens, a woman was thrown to the dogs instead.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
A cautionary tale
I attended the first public event sponsored by CHART on Sunday at Frenchy’s Field Park. I found it interesting and provocative. It was interesting to meet some of the CHART facilitators and hear their stories and experiences and hopes. Paying homage to the Santa Fe River was an appropriate beginning for this process, bringing us to a place where all living things have found Santa Fe a place to nourish and sustain.
Things got “real” when toward the end when some people brought up their stories and histories and pain, and asked more about the process and whether this process was one they could trust to lead us all to healing. I title this as “a cautionary tale” because, at times, conversations were interrupted, leading me to think some were there to talk but not to listen. This process is to tell all our stories as well as listen deeply to others. At the next public event, I hope to see all people listening respectfully, not just waiting to talk — something where people are hearing and trying to understand stories that most likely are very different from our own.
Jeff Holbrook
Santa Fe
Learn from history
Robert Nott's evocative series on the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail offers a welcome reminder of how fortunate we are to reside in a community that features such multitalented reporters. It was a continual delight to read about the adventures and challenges of the pioneers who made the trek from Missouri to the capital of Nuevo Mejico. And it was particularly refreshing to hear the voices of old-timers along the route who remain connected in various ways to the complex resonance of that iconic journey.
What made Nott’s narrative particularly effective was the warts-and-all approach he took in each of his articles. Among other things, he kept us aware that what happened between 1821 and 1880 prepared the way for many of the conflicts that continue to challenge our community, our state and our nation. In the process, he and The New Mexican reinforced one of Gertrude Stein’s most memorable observations. “Let me recite what history teaches. History teaches.”
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.