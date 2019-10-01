In a climate strike of global proportions, thousands of students skipped school to protest the lack of action on climate change. While I admire their passion and sympathize with their righteous cause, they are going about it the wrong way. Don’t go a day without school; go a day without using fossil fuels or anything made therefrom. Ironically, that is impossible. Even if they walk to the protest and forgo petroleum-based polyester for a cotton T-shirt, the cotton likely was farmed with a diesel tractor, milled in a natural gas factory and trucked to a Target where the kid’s mom drove to buy it.
In short, the climate change battle needs to be directed at reducing our use of fossil fuels. Until we are able to do that, banning domestic production will only serve to run up the price of the energy we still need.
George Sharpe
Farmington
Nothing’s free
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to give free college to resident students. How will she pay for it? With gas and oil revenue (“Tuition plan a good start; now about those colleges … ,” Our View, Sept. 19). When she ran for governor, she criticized her Republican opponent, Rep. Steve Pearce, for being in the pocket of Big Oil, and she was against that. She condemns fossil fuels; she’s against big government. Now she wants to give free education at the expense of New Mexico’s primary revenue source and the windfall of our future. She needs to know nothing is free when someone else works really hard to make that money.
Chris Christiansen
Santa Fe
Conflict of interests
The New Mexican states in its editorial (“Tuition plan a good start; now about those colleges … ,” Our View, Sept. 19) that the governor’s education funding plan is good “as long as oil and gas money holds out.” When did you forget that burning fossil fuels is killing our only planet and everything on it? As our striking youth so clearly said recently, we must transition to clean, green energy ASAP. The new green economy will support a new way of life where all can survive and thrive if we commit to making it happen. Stalling that transition and squeezing the last gasps from the life-destroying fossil fuel industry is simply not a rational option.
Karen Keeney
Cerrillos
Cop shortage
I would be concerned if I still worked at the Santa Fe Police Department that there are 31 vacant police officer positions (“Mayor, chief say no crisis in staffing for police,” Sept. 21). How much overtime is being paid to current officers? Are they getting burned out? A lot of departments around the country are paying their officers $1,000 for every police officer they recruit and the police department hires. Now you have 142 recruiters.
Jeff Dieringer
retired, Santa Fe Police Department
Santa Fe
Brainpower for good
The proposed new highway to Los Alamos across one of the most accessible bits of open land near Santa Fe makes a statement (“LANL revives talk of shortcut to Hill,” Sept. 15). Why not use the huge intellectual capacity and infrastructure of the lab for something productive instead? I can envision an innovative, high-speed transportation system from the Santa Fe airport where security checks can be done, on elevated tracks or tubes over a soaring bridge over the Rio Grande. The system could be powered by a small, nonpolluting nuclear reactor; the bridge could be an architectural marvel and the system could be an inspiration to the rest of the world. Using brainpower for good instead of evil is a no-brainer.
Stuart McCall
Santa Fe