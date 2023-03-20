New Mexico state recently confirmed participation in the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act that will support states and metropolitan areas in creating and carrying out plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, Albuquerque metropolitan area has not done so, and the April 28 deadline is fast approaching.

Now is the time to ask your family and friends residing in Albuquerque to reach out to local officials and encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity. In particular, these individuals and organizations are good ones to contact: Mayor Tim Keller, city councilors, the city Metropolitan Development Agency and Sustainability Office and Bernalillo County departments related to development services, buildings, sustainability, and climate. Your Citizens’ Climate Lobby state chapter (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/New_Mexico_Statewide/) is available to answer your questions about this opportunity. 

Sara Mason