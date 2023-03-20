New Mexico state recently confirmed participation in the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act that will support states and metropolitan areas in creating and carrying out plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, Albuquerque metropolitan area has not done so, and the April 28 deadline is fast approaching.
Now is the time to ask your family and friends residing in Albuquerque to reach out to local officials and encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity. In particular, these individuals and organizations are good ones to contact: Mayor Tim Keller, city councilors, the city Metropolitan Development Agency and Sustainability Office and Bernalillo County departments related to development services, buildings, sustainability, and climate. Your Citizens’ Climate Lobby state chapter (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/New_Mexico_Statewide/) is available to answer your questions about this opportunity.
Sara Mason
Los Alamos
Life at the center
The very center of our historic city is the Plaza. During the summer, the Plaza, with its markets, the Santa Fe Bandstand series and all that goes on there is fantastic. The true living, beating heart of the Plaza and the City Different could be a beautiful round bandstand (or move the one we have to the center) that all gather round to dance, perform and celebrate life, culture and history together. There would be more room for art, more people being happy, just more of what makes Santa Fe a living treasure.
Revive the concept of the promenade, with young people strolling in a circle around the center, benches lining the sides filled with parents, friends, visitors watching, eating and laughing. Picture it — flowers, music, la buena vida, the good life. And then the beauty of the winter season. Place bronze plaques in the four directions on the walkway commemorating all that has gone on before, never to be forgotten. Above all, get on with it: Not another summer with a plywood box for the heart of our city! Really? Do one thing: Start at the heart.
April Fair
Santa Fe
Outside the ugly box
Having read the many articles, op-ed pieces, opinions, and letters to the editor regarding the soldiers’ monument and whether or not it should be replaced or restored I have come to the conclusion that it is unlikely that a mutually agreed-upon solution will be found. So, rather than a memorial, I would like to suggest a symbol or a depiction of a vision for the future. For example, a sculpture of six people (men and women) of different ethnicities standing together in a circle holding hands. Maybe a plaque saying “all one people” — an idealized vision of the future; but one that offers a sense of hope and harmonious unity. Perhaps take bids from the many excellent sculptors in Santa Fe to create such a piece. Isn’t it time to “think outside the ugly box?”
Judith Warman-Adams
Santa Fe
Get ready to run
Pack your emergency kit. Santa Fe could burn to the ground. Even after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the U.S. Forest Service still is planning to burn 48,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta. The project is four miles from Santa Fe. Embers can fly five miles. Passport, birth certificate, favor photos, home insurance, cash ... what to take? Where to evacuate to – Albuquerque?
The Forest Service plan, in my opinion, isn't considering climate change. It also does not have an option for containing an escaped burn. Many fires — Black Fire, Cerro Grande, Las Dispensas, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon — are all escaped intentional burns in New Mexico. Will Santa Fe be next?
Susan Gunst
Santa Fe
Housing now
Re: Article in your paper about a school district planning to build new houses on school property that is affordable for local teachers ("Pojaoque plans new housing for teachers," Feb. 23). Have they considered new doublewide or singlewide trailers for affordable housing? This housing is needed now, not a year or two in the future. This sounds like a poorly thought out plan.