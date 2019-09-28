New Mexico is at the center of our current national oil and gas boom. The New Mexico State Land Office exceeded $1 billion in revenues in 2018 — 97 percent from oil and gas royalties and fees. Our state has collected additional billions of dollars in severance tax revenues and shared royalties from federal lands. These are revenues our taxpayers don’t have to pay in additional taxes to support our public schools, universities and hospitals.
The bad news — the use of fossil fuels — is a substantial contributor to climate disruption, and the future of New Mexico’s working families, plants, and animals are in the crosshairs.
The great news — New Mexico has the potential to lead the world in the production, use and transmission of clean renewable energy — solar, wind and geothermal. We also have the intellectual expertise in our universities, national labs and private sector to create state-of-the-art renewable energy technologies that create great jobs for our working families and world-class products that we can sell across the globe. Climate disruption is real. The time to act is now.
Ray Powell
former N.M. commissioner of public lands
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
Resolving crisis
As a consequence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally recognizing an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump and the majority of the Democratic caucus being on board, filing of articles of impeachment are close to reality (“ ‘No one is above the law,’ ” Sept. 25).
Through Trump’s direction, this nation is moving toward a fascist dictatorship as standards and precedent are ignored. Trump’s personal interests are paramount.
Consider this scenario: President Trump, over the next 15 months, solidifies his position as the “unitary executive” [read: dictator] and loses the election. He then chooses to remain in the White House, not recognizing the results of the election. Who or what is in a position to remove him? Congress has been neutered, the courts have no enforcement power, and who can say how the Secret Service and the military might be co-opted by Trump? Who would be in a position of power to give an order for removal? We are in a constitutional crisis. If the above scenario plays out, it may be too late to resolve such a crisis peacefully.
Herbert J. Hoffman, Ph.D.
Albuquerque
Power in education
The recently announced intention by the governor to provide free tuition at New Mexico’s colleges and universities to residents is indeed a bold step to lower the costs of higher education and to increase college attendance (“Scholarship plan aims to close state’s tuition gap,” Sept. 19). If this is indeed, as she has said, time to “put our money where our mouth is,” it is also time to put our politics aside and to create an overall plan for higher education in the state — one that would establish a single supervisory authority with one system president, one board of regents, clear missions for each of the different types of schools and greater autonomy for each institution in fulfilling that mission. Without a plan, free tuition is likely to increase competition among units for enrollments and redundancy in programs across schools.
Myron Roomkin
dean emeritus
Case Western Reserve University
Santa Fe
Fearful for democracy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must pursue impeachment. Donald Trump’s appalling disregard for the rule of law and national security, facilitated by his claims of blanket executive privilege and scorn for congressional subpoenas, is utterly unprecedented. Impeachment is the only alternative.
Yes, it’s a drastic remedy, even in the face of Trump’s obstruction of justice documented by former special counsel Robert Mueller. But Trump’s outrageous manipulation of aid to Ukraine in an attempt to procure kompromat against Joe Biden tips the scales. The American public will support the initiative. So what if the Senate acquits? Republican senators will be forced to defend Trump’s egregious behavior. And maybe some will have the integrity, at last, to acknowledge publicly what they have been saying privately, that this president is utterly unfit for the high office he occupies and must be brought down. Let the chips fall where they may. Impeachment is the right thing to do.
Gordon Davis
Santa Fe
Hoarding, not caring
Thank you for Phaedra Haywood’s excellent article about the tragic and complex dog-hoarding situation in Rowe (“Rescued or in need of rescue?” Sept. 23). Hoarding (animals) is having more animals than you can appropriately care for. I am one of the neighbors who have been begging the county sheriff and other officials to intervene to save the lives of these dogs.
Along with issues of sanitation and socialization, dogs cannot survive without water for more than about three days. Regardless of her intentions, Jessica Taylor is endangering these creatures.
Charlotte Taft
Glorieta