In July 2021 alone, wildfires released 343 megatons of carbon worldwide, 124 floods in more than 20 countries killed more than 920 people, and the percentage of COVID-19 cases increased by double digits each week. The death toll of irreplaceable flora and fauna during this time can’t be counted. Meanwhile, we are fixated on Britney Spears and Andrew Cuomo. Maybe I’ll live long enough to see the end of the world after all. (Sources: Guardian USA, Floodlist.com and reliefweb.int.)
Gail Robertson
Santa Fe
Necessary facilities
As a member of the mountain biking community, Santa Fe Fat Tire Former Board Member and trail advocate, I would like to thank the city’s Melissa McDonald for her efforts which resulted in placing portage toilets at the La Cuchara Trailhead. For years, our club and other organizations have pleaded to the city of Santa Fe to place some sort of restroom facilities at the trailheads. We are all so grateful to see our wishes granted and are hopeful to see more restroom facilities at the other trailheads. I am sure everyone who rides and hikes at La Tierra will be pleased. Thank you again.
Henry Lanman
Santa Fe
The right word
I question the use of the word “slain” in the Aug. 7 front-page headline, “Unimaginable grief: Families of New Mexicans slain by police gather for vigil to mourn as well as call for action”
According to Merriam-Webster, suggested, proper synonyms for the word ‘slain’ include both slaughtered and assassinated. The word slain, by definition, is to kill wantonly or in great numbers (as in) to slay the enemy.” The pain that families suffer at the loss of a relative is real. Investigating the lawfulness and legitimacy of police actions is essential. To infer that police shootings, unless proven otherwise, are wanton assassinations is both careless and unnecessarily inflammatory. Simply substituting the word “killed” for “slain” would have conveyed accurately the intended meaning without prejudice.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Recruit the NRA
The front-page article (“DA: State’s ‘red-flag’ law underused,” Aug. 4) states District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said, “the law has been underutilized and she’d like to see it used more.” Yet, research on “the effects of Extreme Risk Protections Orders” dated April 22, 2020, by the RAND Corp. shows that such laws did not decrease mass shooting, officer-involved shootings, unintentional injuries and deaths, or violent crime. It found the effect on suicide inconclusive. Meanwhile, her office has partnered with the anti-gun organization New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence to ensure this anti-American law is used more. Why wasn’t the National Rifle Association invited by her office to ask for their help in trying to decrease gun violence?
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
Keep up Marty Sanchez
During the past bleak months of social distancing and restrictions on activities, Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe has been a haven for those of us lucky enough to get out and play the course. We put on our masks and we walked from tees to greens as often as possible. Our cherished city course kept many of us healthy in mind and body through the pandemic. Now, we need the city to keep Marty healthy. The course needs a stable, fully supported professional crew, grounds and facilities upgrades and repairs, and a renewed commitment to an excellent course for our community. More than 25 years ago, the city pledged to transform the federal public lands where the golf course and the municipal fields now stand into recreational resources for all of us. Don’t let that commitment fade now when we need these facilities more than ever.
Sarah Schlanger
Santa Fe
