I was stunned by the beauty of New Mexico and then quickly chased away by climate change disasters. When I arrived in New Mexico for my first bicycle tour in the area, I was so amazed to see the natural beauty here. As the spring temperatures warmed up, I was excited to venture farther.
But the wildfires have prevented any more exploring. I hope to return someday, but extreme weather undoubtedly will make exploring the Southwest less appealing as climate change intensifies. Back in my home of Wisconsin, I’m working to help pass laws to prevent these disasters from intensifying. I encourage those interested in preserving your state’s natural beauty to join with local groups to support a fee on carbon pollution. It’s a proven, market-based solution to accelerate a switch to renewable energy and save us from the catastrophic damage to come.
Will Stedden
Madison, Wis.
A gargantuan mistake
Someone wrote recently about no one mentioning the National Weather Service Spot Weather Forecasts, which is used for fires in New Mexico (“Check the forecast,” Letters to the Editor, May 8). True, but these forecasts are not all you need to look at when determining whether to start a fire in extreme drought conditions.
The changing climate creates extreme conditions. The igniting of the Hermits Peak Fire was a mistake of gargantuan proportions, with families losing everything, wildlife destroyed, the environment and people’s lives changed forever. The U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman’s words at the time it got out of control was, “You have to take risks when you’re doing good.” This is not doing good. I hope someone is held responsible and this will never happen again.
William E. Hill III
Santa Fe
Restricting freedoms
Republican congressmen and their constituents, along with the Supreme Court, seem determined to take away our freedoms — everything from restricting voting to dictating a women’s reproductive rights. There are legitimate reasons for a woman to choose an abortion. The above individuals should do research before taking away women’s reproductive rights.