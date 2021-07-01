I am concerned the Senate might pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal and then fail to pass legislation on climate and care. These issues are nonnegotiable. They must pass, especially climate legislation, as time is running out. No clean energy-related infrastructure, no deal. We elected this president to deal with that and address the problem of income inequality. Care infrastructure is vital to that goal.
I’m asking Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján not to negotiate with terrorists. That’s what the GOP has become. No climate, no deal. No care, no deal. And senators need to end the filibuster while they’re at it. No less than the future of the human race is at stake.
Pam Rogers
Santa Fe
Excellent care
A couple of months ago, I had surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I was so pleased with the care I received from an amazing team of professionals. My thanks to my pre-op nurse, surgical nurses, nurse anesthetist and discharge nurse.
I don’t consider any surgery that is invasive as being simple surgery. Having said that, my surgeon made it seem simple. My recovery was excellent, and I returned to my normal physical activities in a few weeks. I am so appreciative of these caring and highly professional health care workers.
Tom Minton
Santa Fe
Top-notch expertise
The first time I met former Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García, I knew she possessed skill and expertise beyond everyone else in the room. She came to the meeting late, sat down with a giant laptop and began banging away at her email. The conversation in the room full of Cabinet secretaries and other high-level workforce professionals was going nowhere. Like so many of these meetings, people were eager to fix the problems with public education and typically offered solutions based on what school had been like in their day. As soon as there was a pause in the exchange, García raised her head and carefully explained the challenges for public education and outlined the most practical solutions I’d ever heard.
I’ve had the great fortune to know García for more than 20 years. During the past two years, while I’ve been president of Santa Fe Community College, I’ve had the privilege of working with her again and learning from her vast experience. Her passion for improving the lives of kids and conviction that a challenging education provides the best opportunity for a fulfilling life have inspired many educators to do their best for students.
Her impact on public education in Santa Fe and throughout New Mexico will live on. I will miss working with her in her role as superintendent, but I look forward to future collaborations featuring the wit and wisdom of Veronica García.
Becky Rowley
president
Santa Fe Community College
Protecting balance
Regarding the letter to the editor (“Saving nature,” June 29) by Rosemary Lowe, who speaks of “environmentally destructive public lands grazing folks [who] continue to fight any progressive changes to save our planet’s basic life-support systems here in the West.” I agree.
Nature is life-giving and lifesaving, yet many look upon nature as a commodity. Our forests are seen as products for our use as timber or to be decimated for grazing purposes. We can work to restore damages caused by human activity. Our forests’ intact presence is lifesaving for all living beings — we are a community.
We can recognize the profound intricacies of interdependence within our forests — from the essential and delicate flora on the forest floor to the health-giving strength of our grand ponderosas! We, as a community, can recognize and protect these vital balances within nature.
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
