Before I moved back home to Santa Fe, I was living in Covington, La.
Like most other towns, it faced policing problems. When a new police chief took office in 2016, he had all of the window tint taken off of every department vehicle in his first week. Suddenly, there was more interaction between the officers and the public.
Sometimes “transparency” is easier to achieve than we realize.
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
Pits aren’t progress
On the 75th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, tribute was paid to those who died in the bombing, but there was no mention of all the people downwind from the test sites who died from cancers and other illnesses caused by exposure to radiation.
Now, once again, residents of New Mexico are being told by Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall that Los Alamos National Laboratory should be the only plutonium pit factory. This would entail building at least 80 reserve pits per year by 2030.
We do not need plutonium pit production. This is not progress. This is money spent for destruction, while bridges and dams collapse, food and health services are being cut, and jobs are being lost because of the pandemic. The only road to true progress and environmental safety is to urge our senators to stop the plutonium pit program and to use the money allocated for the pit program to support rebuilding of infrastructure, developing renewable energy, and funding health and social justice care.
The Los Alamos Study Group has a campaign, the Call for Sanity, Not Nuclear Production. Please go to the group’s website, lasg.org, to join this important campaign and send messages to our Santa Fe County and city leaders to change their priorities.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
How to help
Thank you for the moving story (“Navajo elders: Alone, without food, in despair,” Aug. 11) about the plight of Navajo elders during the pandemic. There is a way to help through the Adopt A Native Elder program. This exemplary nonprofit began in the 1980s and has a four-star rating with Charity Navigator. It has served the elders of the Navajo Nation by encouraging people like you and me to adopt an elder. Your donation provides for a twice-a-year food and medical supply delivery to some of the remotest parts of the Navajo Nation.
Providing a connection to the outside world is equally important, and donors are encouraged to become pen pals with their elder. For more information, visit the website at anelder.org.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Yes, it’s an emergency
Bless the New Mexico Supreme Court for unanimously upholding the governor’s emergency powers. Consider this: If an earthquake or forest fire struck, leaving the city lethally dangerous to move about in, the governor certainly would decree emergency measures, including no-go areas and a curfew. Curfew violations during a declared emergency often include serious punishment. In some cases, the curfew is militarily enforced, and shoot-to-kill orders may be part of enforcement.
It is a sad and telling irony that the people who scream and sue about having to wear a little mask are the very same ones who, if their party ordered it and the military executed it, would be all for shooting violators.
Kim Sorvig
Santa Fe
Extraordinary times
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is mandating extreme measures that are harming New Mexicans. She has required masks anytime we’re not in our homes (including during outdoor exercise), reclosed indoor dining at restaurants (even though the New Mexico Restaurant Association estimates this will result in the failure of 700 restaurants) and essentially banned funerals, weddings, celebrations and family gatherings for nearly five months by limiting larger gatherings.
Some New Mexico legislators are calling for an extraordinary session to limit the governor’s emergency powers. This is not a partisan issue. In order for such a session to be called, 42 representatives and 26 senators must agree to meet. Currently, 17 state representatives and six state senators have pledged to join. Please contact your representative and senator to ask them to call for and attend an extraordinary session to limit the governor’s emergency powers.
Sarah Smith
Las Cruces
