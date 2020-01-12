It is appalling that the state is clear-cutting piñon-juniper trees on Glorieta Mesa (and elsewhere in the state) to provide more forage for privately owned cattle (“ ‘I’ve been listening to the screams of these trees,’ ” Jan. 7). It has become accepted science in the past decade that the single most effective response to climate change is the planting of trees, and one of the major causes of climate change is the raising of cattle. And here we are cutting down trees to increase forage for cattle. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, please see that this stops.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Improving security
One point in The New Mexican editorial (“Recent church shooting offers lessons to contemplate,” Our View, Jan. 2), that deserves further attention is how firearms are not the only method of improving security. A study in JAMA Pediatrics showed most non-firearm security measures for homes are widely underutilized, including having security alarms, motion lights, steel doors with deadbolts and dogs. It also showed firearms often are stored unlocked and loaded — increasing the risk of adolescents using it in an injury, suicide or assault. However, education can help parents store firearms safely. In the “Love Our Kids, Lock Your Guns” program, parents received 15 minutes of safer gun storage training and free gun locks. New Mexicans should do this and similar proven steps like commonsense legislation to reduce the risk of injury and death from firearms.
Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Lightning strikes
I read today that Mark Ronchetti will run for the Republican nomination for New Mexico U.S. senator (“Meteorologist announces campaign for Senate,” Jan. 8). I must say, I totally understand Ronchetti’s logic: If a popular reality TV star can be elected president, certainly a popular TV weatherman can be elected senator. If, God forbid, by the same kind of fluke as Donald Trump, Ronchetti were to be elected, my only hope for him is that he will be a better senator than Trump has been a president.
Sam Baca
Santa Fe
Not black and white
As Jewish people now have to live in fear of being targeted for a hate crime, maybe shot and killed, The New Mexican published an incendiary, propagandist picture (“Pro-Palestinian art appears on Old Pecos Trail wall,” Jan. 7) of supposed “ art.” The picture and article took up most of the “Local & Region” Page A-6, when the attention it warranted should have been a paragraph at most.
The creator of this propagandist mural is ignorant of the very basic facts of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and I suppose he was looking for his 15 minutes of fame. A true artist would see that life is not black and white, good or bad. A true artist would work to understand the many nuances and shades of color that compose our world. A true artist would learn the history of both sides of the conflict and look to see if it really compared to the Native genocide in our country.
It is so hard to stay positive in these trying times. Simplification for sensation is not the way to bring people together. The New Mexican should do better.
Joan Less
Santa Fe
Check out Gabbard
Don’t think we should be going to war with Iran? Want to get us out of all the wars in the Middle East? Want a candidate who promises to bring peace and find a way for all of us to work together? There is a presidential candidate who makes these promises. And, by the way, she is the only woman of color remaining in the presidential race: Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii. Check her out.
Gene Farnum
Santa Fe
