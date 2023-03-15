We New Mexicans saw firsthand some of the effects of climate change in the last year with devastating fires, and many people feel worried and powerless.

As the chief operating officer of Adelante Consulting, Inc., I can say that we and many others work hard every day on innovative solutions for a greener future. One important way to fight climate change and reduce air pollution is to require our fuels to become cleaner as we transition to a low-carbon transportation system over the next few decades. This is one of the big reasons we support the Clean Transportation Fuel Standard, House Bill 426.

This bill will make lower-carbon fuels accessible across the state, and will make them 20% cleaner by 2030 and 30% cleaner by 2040. This will greatly reduce air pollution and will allow New Mexicans to make a difference at the pump.