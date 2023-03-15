We New Mexicans saw firsthand some of the effects of climate change in the last year with devastating fires, and many people feel worried and powerless.
As the chief operating officer of Adelante Consulting, Inc., I can say that we and many others work hard every day on innovative solutions for a greener future. One important way to fight climate change and reduce air pollution is to require our fuels to become cleaner as we transition to a low-carbon transportation system over the next few decades. This is one of the big reasons we support the Clean Transportation Fuel Standard, House Bill 426.
This bill will make lower-carbon fuels accessible across the state, and will make them 20% cleaner by 2030 and 30% cleaner by 2040. This will greatly reduce air pollution and will allow New Mexicans to make a difference at the pump.
Contrary to the disinformation spreading, there is no evidence that a Clean Transportation Fuel Standard will cause significant increases in the cost of gas at the pump — real world experience shows a clean fuel standard has little or no impact on gas prices. Adelante Consulting estimates the Clean Transportation Fuel Standard could create 1,641 permanent jobs, $470 million in wages and $240 million invested in New Mexico’s clean fuel production and delivery infrastructure. I encourage New Mexicans to learn more about the standard and support HB 426 at nmcleanfuels.com.
Amy Brown
Albuquerque
Monument to injustices
The Plaza Soldiers' Monument, or obelisk, replacement design should serve as a remembrance to all injustices over the decades, including those well-known events discussed many times and those long forgotten. Let's not forget that Santa Fe was the site of a Japanese internment camp during World War II, where innocent families were separated and lives destroyed.
Michael Cosentino
Santa Fe
Show Plaza proposals
The City Council so far has failed to pay attention to proposals for a new concept on the Plaza to replace the Soldiers' Monument. And yet, these proposals exist. In April of 2020, the CHART committee called on the public for ideas to create a pool of prospective monuments for the Plaza and elsewhere "to communicate what is important to the residents of Santa Fe County."
These proposals are held by the Arts Commission. Is it too much to ask of the City Council that the best of these concepts be made public?
L.C. Shank
Santa Fe
Preserve a crown jewel
The editorial ("Traditional Spanish Market deserves support," Our View, March 10) encouraging support of Traditional Spanish Market was excellently written, and it encourages board members and artists to leave past disagreements behind and focus on the future.
This crown jewel of Santa Fe, with its centuries-old traditions, must be given a new life force to remain the artistic and tourist attraction preeminent in the entire country. New ways of expressing a sense of purpose must be created so that our summers, long into the future, continue to include this unique experience.
John Velasquez
Santa Fe
Restoring rights
If convicted felons have their voting rights restored, does this mean they'll be able to buy firearms, too?
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
A cheer for Caté
I’ve been reading TheNew Mexican since I moved here in 1986. The comics are a must-read, and my favorite is Without Reservations. I have to disagree with the letter writer who stated the comic occasionally shows anti-white bigotry (“Bring it back,” Letters to the Editor, March 3). If Ricardo Caté says something derogatory about a white person, he’ll follow up with a similar observation about a Native. This brings me to the point of my letter. I never read Dilbert, but after hearing the racist remarks made by the creator of the strip, I agree with dropping it.
I’ve been reading F Minus since you first published it and still trying to figure out what it’s all about. I’m sure I’m not the only one. I think you could have made a better choice.