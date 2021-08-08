Kudos for Sen. Martin Heinrich for introducing legislation to help New Mexicans and all Americans access more affordable and superior appliances as we grapple with extreme heat. With more New Mexicans relying on both heat and air conditioning, rebates on clean appliances that can do both are a necessity. Superefficient electric appliances for those who want them are a solution that will keep us healthy and comfortable without making the underlying climate problem worse.
In his bombastic column, Paul J. Gessing lied about this legislation (“Heinrich’s coming for your stove, gas heater,” My View, July 25). Heinrich’s bill simply makes it easier and more affordable for Americans to buy electric equipment that is three to five times more efficient than anything else on the market, costs less to operate, reduces unhealthy indoor pollution that can make our families sick and helps us fight the climate crisis.
I’d call this progress — and there’s nothing wrong with that!
Alejandra Mejia Cunningham
Santa Fe
Big-hearted people
During a recent radio interview, Taylor Locker, a Republican leader, made the most appalling and insensitive remarks about our racially diverse and culturally rich Española Valley. His extraordinarily moronic statement alluded to the fencing in of our village to “make sure those people don’t populate with the rest of the state.”
It is more than obvious that Locker is unable to conceal his pathetic proclivity for unadulterated bigotry. But in reality, it goes beyond his ignorance — we see the same tendencies afflicting the Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump normalized racism and division, and make no mistake, it is more virulent than any malignant cancer.
The people of Española have always been hardworking individuals with huge hearts and souls — I know, because I’m a native son of the valley. They deserve much better.
Michael Vigil
Albuquerque
Honor the peacemakers
I have lived in New Mexico for over 10 years, and I could not help but notice all the flags for soldiers on my drive back through Santa Fe. I was wondering why there are no flags and pictures of people who work for peace and justice.
Our society and the world society needs to move in the direction of peace and sustainability if it will allow for future generations to thrive on this planet. We’ve spent trillions and trillions on our military and for wars, but what have we spent for peace?
Kali Das
Santa Fe
