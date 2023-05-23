Security is the most critical need for election services. That's why Santa Fe County should approve funding being sought by County Clerk Katharine Clark. Her request for funding would cover various educational programs, organizational needs and security for election supplies and staff. Currently, as a seasonal worker, I am paid $1 less than the entry-level positions at the County Clerk’s Office.
This is ludicrous, and I am only a seasonal worker, as opposed to folks responsible for duties such as ballot printing, ballot boxes, same-day registration, verifying computer functioning, internet security, transporting paper ballots, monitoring ballot machines, etc. We rely on the County Clerk’s Office employees who have families to support while building a career. We expect them to perform these duties free from partisan activities. Staff are expected to treat the public with respect regardless of being subjected to hostile conditions throughout the U.S.
Donna Balsamo Thiersch
Santa Fe
Save the Endangered Species Act
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, but one of its remarkable success stories is now facing a threat due to the Biden administration's apparent reluctance to promptly take action. In Montana, hunters have the liberty to kill up to 20 wolves each, employing various methods such as guns, traps, strangulation snares, bait and calls to lure these creatures to their demise. Meanwhile, in Idaho, there are no restrictions whatsoever, even leading to the frequent enticement and killing of wolves from Yellowstone National Park, where they should be protected.
The Biden administration had the opportunity to prevent this massacre but continues to delay necessary actions to halt it. Hundreds of conservation biologists, scientists, and members of Congress have pleaded with the administration to take action, but President Joe Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland have chosen to disregard the requests.
Pamela A. Neely
Eldorado
Wolves Need Protection
Inaction by the Biden administration to provide protection for wolves under the Endangered Species Act will have far-reaching consequences. A recent scientific report found restoring animals including wolves can be a part of the fight against climate change — something Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has said is a top priority. Wolves provide substantial economic benefits to local communities in the form of tourism related to viewing (live) wolves and are important parts of their ecosystems. Yet wolves are being hunted, snared, trapped and killed in more gruesome ways in Idaho right now. Our country invested substantial resources in bringing them back. Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities as the current leader of the U.S. Department of the Interior and at long last act, before it is too late.
Michael Gregory, M.D.
Santa Fe
No to fee-in-lieu
I am writing in support for the four councilors who are asking the Midtown campus be prohibited from using the fee-in-lieu-of option for any development in the future of the campus. Our community overwhelmingly supported the purchase of the campus for all to share and supported the creation of affordable housing. Our community did not support having developers and out-of-state investors dictate to the community whether or not to include affordable housing in their projects.
These developers can and must be part of the solution for our affordable housing problem. After all, they would be providing affordable housing units that will only stay affordable for 10 years, and then those units will revert to market-rate prices. The other councilors that don’t favor this are only looking for quick sales to unload these properties to the highest bidders.
If we allow them to not include affordable units, then most of the campus will just be market-rate rents, thus creating a mostly exclusive community. Think of the Railyard, including the Baca Street district — that is also city-owned land where we do not have even one affordable unit. Is this what we want for the campus, which we were told would be something we would all be proud of?
Since this is only a resolution there are no public hearings, so I am asking everyone to write your councilors to support this important issue and use your voice at the ballot box.