Security is the most critical need for election services. That's why Santa Fe County should approve funding being sought by County Clerk Katharine Clark. Her request for funding would cover various educational programs, organizational needs and security for election supplies and staff. Currently, as a seasonal worker, I am paid $1 less than the entry-level positions at the County Clerk’s Office.

This is ludicrous, and I am only a seasonal worker, as opposed to folks responsible for duties such as ballot printing, ballot boxes, same-day registration, verifying computer functioning, internet security, transporting paper ballots, monitoring ballot machines, etc. We rely on the County Clerk’s Office employees who have families to support while building a career. We expect them to perform these duties free from partisan activities. Staff are expected to treat the public with respect regardless of being subjected to hostile conditions throughout the U.S.

Donna Balsamo Thiersch

